(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha were all winners, Drake and Kansas tied and UNI, Missouri and K-State started 0-1 in regional women’s college soccer on Thursday.
Iowa State (1-0): Lauren McConnell and Anna Lindgren each scored goals to lead Iowa State in a 2-0 win over UC Santa Barbara. Cora Anderson played in goal all 90 minutes and had two saves for the clean sheet.
Iowa (1-0): Kenzie Roling and Alyssa Walker each scored a goal for Iowa in a 2-1 win over DePaul. Monica Wilhelm had three saves and allowed just one goal in 90 minutes.
Nebraska (1-0): Reagan Raabe scored twice, and Nebraska took a 3-0 win over Western Illinois. Freshman Allison Napora also had her first goal as a Husker, and Sami Haus had four saves in a clean sheet performance.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton got a golden goal in the 109th minute from H. Rothwell in a 2-1 overtime win over Montana. A. Santana also found a goal for the Bluejays in the victory.
Omaha (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): Omaha’s Emilie Erland scored on an assist by Andrea Daves in the 25th minute, and that was all the scoring in a 1-0 win for the Mavericks over the Panthers. Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen went all 90 minutes in goal for the shutout while Caitlin Richards had six saves and just one goal allowed for UNI.
Drake (0-0-1) & Kansas (0-0-1): Drake and Kansas had a scoreless tie with Kelsie Stone finishing with 10 saves for the Bulldogs. KU’s Sarah Peters had two saves in goal to match the clean sheet.
Missouri (0-1): Missouri was routed by Illinois in a 4-0 defeat.
Kansas State (0-1): Kansas State allowed goals in the 30th and 61st minutes in a 2-0 loss to Weber State.