(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas State were all winners in women’s regional college soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State took a 2-1 loss to Cal State Northridge. Mira Emma scored the only goal of the game for the Cyclones in the 27th minute on an assist by Lauren McConnell and Anna Lindgren.
Iowa (2-0): Kenzie Roling’s goal in the ninth minute held up as the only one of the night in a 1-0 win for Iowa over Saint Louis. Hailey Rydberg and Samantha Cary were tabbed with the assist while Monica Wilhelm had one save and the clean sheet in goal.
Nebraska (2-0) & Missouri (0-2): Eleanor Dale scored one goal in each half, and Nebraska rolled to a 5-0 win over Missouri. Theresa Pujado and Reagan Raabe also scored once each while Samantha Hauk (3 saves) and Makinzie Short (1 save) combined on the clean sheet.
Creighton (2-0) & Drake (0-1-1): Cristina Garriga and Abigail Santana had one goal each, and Creighton took a 2-0 win over Drake. Renee Pountney assisted on the first goal, and Madison Radke had an assist on the second. Keelan Terrell had three saves and finished with a clean sheet in goal.
Kansas State (1-1) & Omaha (1-1): Marisa Weichel scored six minutes into the games nd Kansas State took a 1-0 win over Omaha. Peyton Pearson had three saves in goal for the shutout. Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen had four saves and allowed the lone goal of the game for Omaha.
Kansas (0-1-1): Kansas fell 1-0 to Wisconsin despite a solid performance in goal from Sarah Peters, who had four saves.