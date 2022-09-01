(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State were victors in Thursday's regional women's college soccer
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Iowa 1 Pacific 1
Iowa State 3 Michigan 2
Portland 2 Nebraska 0
South Dakota State 3 Northern Iowa 0
Creighton 4 North Dakota 1
Northern Colorado 1 Omaha 0
Minnesota 4 Drake 0
Texas State 1 UMKC 0
North Carolina 3 Missouri 1
Purdue 1 Kansas 0
Kansas State 1 Weber State 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Missouri-St. Louis 1
