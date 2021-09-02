NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha scored early and held off Nebraska while Missouri beat Miami in overtime to highlight Thursday's women's college soccer slate. 

Nebraska (3-2) & Omaha (2-2): Omaha’s goal in the 14th minute was the difference in a 1-0 win. Goalkeeper Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen shut Nebraska out with six saves.

Creighton (3-1-1): The Jays tied with South Dakota, 0-0. They had 10 shots on goals, but all 10 were saved by South Dakota goalie Emma Harkleroad. USD did not have any shots on goal.

Missouri (2-2): Skye Kingsley’s goal in the 91st minute lifted Mizzou to a 1-0 overtime win over Miami. Julissa Cisneros and Milena Fischer assisted on the game-winning goal. Sophia Worth had five saves.

Kansas (2-2-1): Memphis edged the Jayhawks 1-0. Goalie Melania Pasar muscled four saves in the loss.

Kansas State (3-2): Denver beat the Wildcats 3-1. Kyle Goins scored K-States only goal and was assisted by Brooklyn Entz. Alaina Werremeyer had six saves.

