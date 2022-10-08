Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a tight win while UMKC lost in women’s regional college soccer action on Friday.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Northwest Missouri State 1 Newman 0

North Dakota State 3 UMKC 1

