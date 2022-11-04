NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State women's soccer lost in the MIAA Tournament on Friday.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Emporia State 1 Northwest Missouri State 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.