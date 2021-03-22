(KMAland) -- Iowa State got a monster performance from Ashley Joens in a first round NCAA Tournament win on Monday.
Full rundown from Monday’s NCAA women’s tournament action:
MERCADO: 7 Iowa State (17-10) over 10 Michigan State (15-9): Ashley Joens had a monster game with 33 points and nine rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 79-75 win. Kristin Scott added 12 points and seven boards, and Megan Wise had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
MERCADO: 2 Texas A&M (24-2) over 15 Troy (22-6): Texas A&M avoided an upset with an 84-80 win behind 16 points and 14 rebounds from Ciera Johnson. Alexus Dye led Troy with 26 points and 11 boards.
MERCADO: 4 Indiana (19-5) over 13 VCU (16-11): Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana with 14 points and seven rebounds in a 63-32 win.
MERCADO: 12 Belmont (21-5) over 5 Gonzaga (23-4): Belmont ousted Gonzaga with an upset 64-59 win behind 25 points and seven assists from Destinee Wells.
MERCADO: 3 Arizona (17-5) over 14 Stony Brook (15-6): Arizona was a 79-44 winner behind a 47-20 first half. Trinity Baptiste scored 18 points and added six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats in the win.
MERCADO: 11 BYU (19-5) over 6 Rutgers (14-5): Paisley Harding led BYU with 28 points in a 69-66 upset win for BYU. Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes had 30 points and six boards in the loss.
ALAMO: 5 Missouri State (22-2) over 12 UC Davis (13-3): Jasmine Franklin topped Missouri State with 17 points and 17 rebounds in a 70-51 win.
ALAMO: 13 Wright State (19-7) over 4 Arkansas (19-9): Angel Baker had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wright State in a 66-62 upset win. Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee scored 27 points in the defeat.
ALAMO: 3 Georgia (21-6) over 14 Drexel (14-9): Jenna Staiti put in 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Georgia in the 67-53 victory.
ALAMO: 6 Oregon (13-8) over 11 South Dakota (19-5): Erin Boley scored 22 points and had four assists for Oregon in a 67-47 win.
ALAMO: 7 Northwestern (16-8) over 10 UCF (16-5): Lindsey Pulliam poured in 25 points to lead Northwestern in a 62-51 win.
ALAMO: 2 Louisville (24-3) over 15 Marist (18-4): Louisville pulled away from a tight game with a 26-9 third period to win 74-43. Hailey Van Lith had 17 points to lead the Cardinals.
HEMISFAIR: 2 Maryland (25-2) over 15 Mount St. Mary’s (17-7): Maryland rolled to a 98-45 win behind 22 points, eight rebounds sand seven assists from Ashley Owusu.
HEMISFAIR: 7 Alabama (17-9) over 10 North Carolina (13-11): Jordan Lewis poured in 32 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Alabama nabbed an 80-71 win over North Carolina.
HEMISFAIR: 6 Texas (18-9) over 11 Bradley (17-11): Charli Collier pushed Texas to an 81-62 win with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Lasha Petree led Bradley with 33 points, five blocks and four rebounds.
HEMISFAIR: 3 UCLA (18-5) def. 14 Wyoming (14-11): Michaela Onyenwere poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UCLA in a 69-48 rout.