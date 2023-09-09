UNI Panthers

(KMAland) – Northern Iowa was a winner in women’s college soccer action.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Northern Iowa 3 UT-Martin 1

William Woods 2 Graceland 1 

