(Woodbine) -- Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor has been a complete sensation during the opening days of her high school softball career.
The soon-to-be freshman was so dominant in her first week as a high school athlete that she earned the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
“I’d been playing in Omaha, so that has gotten me ready,” Pryor said. “I didn’t know I would do this well, but with the fielding behind me and our bats have come alive lately. That’s really helped.”
Pryor’s 68 strikeouts currently rank fifth in the state, and she’s allowed just a .115 batting average against while pitching to a 0.19 ERA over 37 innings.
“It helps to know if I pitch it close I know my fielders have my back,” Pryor said. “Just knowing that they have my back helps me a lot. I know I can pitch strikes, and it if it ends up being a strikeout that’s great. Even if they hit the ball, I think we have one of the best fielding teams.”
While Pryor has been lighting it up in the circle, the Tigers have continued to win. They’re 7-0 overall with an MVAOCOU Tournament championship and a perfect 4-0 mark in the Rolling Valley Conference.
“I think the Hinton game was the one we enjoyed the most,” Pryor said. “Jordan (Butrick) started the game with a nice homer, and then that really got us going. Our fielding that game, I don’t think we made an error. Everybody was hitting, and we really enjoyed going out and getting a chance to win the tournament, especially after a long day.”
Woodbine is back in action Thursday night at Westwood. Listen to the full interview with Pryor linked below.