(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson's well-traveled football coaching career is coming home.
Buena Vista has tapped Dickinson to lead his alma mater.
"I'm excited," Dickinson said about the new opportunity. "My wife and I are both BV grads. We met here. To come back and coach at your alma mater is special. I look forward to meeting with the team, staff and finding the best path forward for the program."
After his playing career at Buena Vista, Dickinson served two years as a graduate assistant at Minot State, followed by a five-year stint as an assistant at Buena Vista. He left his alma mater in 2017 for North Dakota, where he spent one year before heading to Minnesota State. Dickinson spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Dickinson feels his nomad coaching journey prepared him to be a head coach.
"It's been a whirlwind," Dickinson said. "I've moved all over the Midwest. I've worked for a lot of great coaches. I've taken bits and pieces from what they all do to build what I want to do with my own. To see how they interacted with players, staff and ran their programs is something I'm going to try to emulate to an extent here."
For Dickinson, the opportunity to lead his alma mater is something he always coveted.
"I always thought it would be special," he said. "When the opportunity arose, it intrigued me. They're putting a lot of resources and effort into making sure we have what we need to be successful."
Dickinson takes over a Buena Vista program that went 4-6 last year.
"I know we can be successful," he said. "But we have to do it the right way. It won't happen overnight."
Utilizing Iowa high school prospects is a top priority for Dickinson.
"There are a ton of BV alums coaching at high schools throughout the state," he said. "We'll make sure we're connecting with them and getting the best and brightest athletes in Iowa to BV. We're going to recruit the best players from wherever, but we want to hang our hat on Iowa. If we get a kid on campus, we have a great opportunity to get him to commit."
Philosophically, attention to detail is a priority for Dickinson's teams.
"We want to do things the right way," he said. "I don't want to see us committing stupid penalties. We want to run the football when we want to. Defense, we're not so much worried about yards but points. We want to be competitive in every game. That's priority one. Winning a national championship is everyone's dream, but being competitive is the main goal."
Click below to hear more with Coach Dickinson.