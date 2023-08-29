(Cedar Falls) -- A former KMAland Athlete of the Year will likely be a key contributor for Northern Iowa football this fall.
Woodbine alum Layne Pryor is about to enter his third year as a tight end for the Panthers. He spoke with KMA Sports before his team begins the season Saturday against Iowa State.
"I'm feeling good," Pryor said. "The team is looking great. We're feeling optimistic and excited to get to it."
Pryor feels his offseason work prepared him for this season.
"I feel like I put in a lot of work in the weight room and worked on routes," he said. "Camp went good for me and the team. I'm excited to get out there and play football."
A multi-sport star at Woodbine, Pryor initially committed to South Dakota to play linebacker before flipping his commitment to Northern Iowa to play tight end. Pryor appeared in six games as a freshman in special teams and blocking situations. He saw more time last year, making 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
"Last year, I caught some balls," he said. "I'm still in a heavy blocking role because that fits who I am. It didn't bother me because I was on the field, but it's always fun to have the ball in your hands."
Pryor hopes to get more pass-catching opportunities this fall.
"I worked with the quarterback this offseason," Pryor said. "It's about making the most of your opportunity when your time comes."
The Panthers were 6-5 in the rigorous Missouri Valley Football Conference last year. Pryor and his teammates hope to contend again.
"We'll look for a conference championship," he said. "Winning the (MVFC) makes you a front-runner in the playoffs. I'll do whatever will help the team most."
The Panthers play Iowa State Saturday at 1 PM. Hear more with Pryor below.