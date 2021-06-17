(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine baseball team has turned to the second half of their Rolling Valley Conference schedule and posted a couple of revenge wins while doing so.
"We are feeling good," Coach Jason Bendgen said. "We are coming off a couple of big wins this week. The team is gelling, and the boys realize that we can compete with these bigger teams."
The Tigers (8-4) won this week over CAM (Monday) and Exira-EHK (Tuesday), squads are responsible for two of the Tigers' four losses this season.
"Anybody in the Rolling Valley Conference can win on any given night," Bendgen said. "I think that's what's helping us as a team. We realize that we need to make plays and keep moving forward."
Two-way player Cory Bantam has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Bendgen's squad. The junior is hitting .486/.556/.676 with seven doubles and eight RBI. On the mound, he has a 2.02 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings.
"He moves the ball around well, can spot and has good velocity behind his fastball," Bendgen said. "He knows a lot of these kids since he's played against them. He's done his job. He's struggled a few times, but he seems to rebound and is there for us when needed."
Statistically, Landon Bendgen is the ace for the Tigers' pitching staff with a 3-0 record, 0.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.
Bendgen also ranks second in batting average for Woodbine with a .360/.515/.360 line. Gavin Kelley (.286/.395/.371, 13 RBI), Erik Gau (.229/.372/.257, 5 RBI), Kylon Reisz (.206/.308/.206, 1 RBI), Cody Brunow (.189/.318/.216, 2 RBI), Kael Smith (.182/.250/.182, 4 RBI) and Carter Gruver (.143/.250/.182, 2 RBI) have also been contributors for the Tigers' lineup.
"We are finally starting to see the ball better, and the kids are getting comfortable in the box," Bendgen said. "We are playing simple baseball and making simple baseball plays. It's starting to come together. We are also starting to see pitchers a second time, so it's getting easier to adjust and hit them."
Woodbine has 11 games remaining in the regular season. They return to action on Thursday against East Mills.
"We just have to keep playing our best baseball and get on teams early," Bendgen said. "We want to be gelling and playing our best ball going into the postseason. We still have some things to adjust. Let's just hope we are still together and rolling when we enter the postseason."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bendgen.