(Woodbine) -- While every baseball and softball team in Iowa can say this summer has been unlike any before it, Woodbine baseball can say so with even more certainty.
Coach Jason Bendgen’s team was excited to get on the field when they found out there would, in fact, be a baseball season. That excitement went back to dread when they were forced to spend the first week of competition in quarantine.
“It was rough,” Coach Bendgen told KMA Sports. “We were ready to start a season off, but we got a notification the Friday before our regular season started that a player tested positive (for COVID-19).”
Not only did Woodbine lose four games that first week, they also lost valuable practice time.
“It was tough on the boys,” Bendgen added. “They were ready to play, but you have to tell them they have to sit out another week. It was pretty emotional there for a little while. It was tough.”
Following their week in quarantine, the Tigers officially opened their season in week two with matchups against quality Rolling Valley Conference opponents, West Harrison and Coon Rapids-Bayard. The result was a pair of blowout losses.
“Not doing anything for a week and coming out playing them, you better be ready to go,” Bendgen said.
The Tigers rebounded from those two losses by running off a five-game win streak. Their most recent victory came on Tuesday night in a dramatic come-from-behind road win over Missouri Valley.
With the Tigers facing their first loss since their second game of the season, junior Layne Pryor blasted his fifth home run of the year in the top of the seventh inning to give Woodbine a 5-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Layne’s been having a great season at the plate,” Bendgen said. “Any time you get him at the plate with runners in scoring position, you feel kind of comfortable. He got the pitch he liked, and he sent it over the fence.”
Pryor is now hitting .562/.708/1.688 for the season with the five home runs, a double, a triple and 15 RBI. Sophomore shortstop Cory Bantam has also provided plenty of pop at the plate with a .526/.609/1.000 line that includes three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.
Sophomore third baseman Cody Brunow (.444 batting average), junior Erik Gau (.300) and freshman Kylon Reisz (.250) have also hit well at points in a lineup that includes no seniors.
Meanwhile, Pryor (4-1, 3.17 ERA) and Bantam (0-1, 4.36 ERA) have taken on most of the work on the mound with 17 2/3 innings pitched each. With a strong combo like that, they will likely make for a very tough out in the postseason.
However, Class 1A District 15 will hardly be a walk in the park. Woodbine opens with Logan-Magnolia (8-2) on Saturday and would likely have to get through Coon Rapids-Bayard (11-4) and Audubon (9-5) just to win the bracket.
“You’ve got three top teams that will be tough outs,” Bendgen said. “I wish the seeding meeting would have been a week later, but it doesn’t really matter where you’re at. You can be an 8 seed, a 2 seed or a 3 seed, you’ve got to beat the team in front of you to keep on advancing.”
Regardless of how Saturday or any corresponding games goes for Woodbine, Coach Bendgen knows that his team went through the ringer this season. The adversity they saw in the spring and the early portions of this summer can only make them stronger human beings.
“I’ve been telling them, don’t take anything for granted,” Bendgen said. “Go out there and play every game like it’s your last. Put your heart into every game, and grind it out. Enjoy the moment and have fun.”
Hear the complete interview with Coach Bendgen linked below.