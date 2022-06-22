(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine baseball team has found a way to navigate through a salty Rolling Valley Conference with success.
The Tigers are currently 15-3, with a 9-3 showing in the Rolling Valley Conference.
"We're feeling good," said Woodbine head coach Jason Bendgen. "We're playing good baseball, and the team is starting to gel."
Four of the eight teams in the RVC have a winning record, and Woodbine has won seven games by three runs or less.
"We've learned that we can fight," Bendgen said. "We can scrap. We've learned that small ball is the way to go sometimes. We've played as a team, and we've stressed that. We're a young team, but we know how to play baseball, so we do what we have to do to win."
Coach Bendgen's team took a 17-0 loss to CAM last week but has since rebounded with five consecutive wins over East Mills, Whiting, ACGC, OABCIG and Exira-EHK.
"I like how we've rebounded from that tough loss," Bendgen said. "CAM put it to us. We came out the next night and put up a good game against East Mills. We've rebounded with more wins. The boys are finding out we can beat anybody if we just play baseball. It takes seven innings, and we know we have to go seven innings or more. They're settling in and getting it done."
Cory Bantam is the lone senior in Woodbine's lineup, and he's played like one.
The DMACC commit hits. 460 with a team-high 24 RBI. Bantam has also been their leader on the mound with a 3-1 record, 1.30 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings.
"Cory's a great ball player," Bendgen said. "He's finally starting to step up in that leadership role. It's great to have his bat in the lineup and maturity on the mound. These kids look up to him."
Landon Bendgen, Carson Kelley, Cameron Cline, Brodyn Pryor, Gavin Kelley, Cody Dickinson, Kylon Reisz, Xander Johnson, Carter Gruver and Gunner Wagner have contributed to the Tigers' offense, too.
Gavin Kelley has complemented Bantam on the mound with a 1.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 innings. Landon Bendgen, Dickinson, Reisz and Gruver have also posted quality innings on the bump.
The Tigers have regular-season bouts with Ar-We-Va (Wednesday), Coon Rapids-Bayard (Thursday), Boyer Valley (Monday), Tri-Center (June 28th) and Missouri Valley (July 29th) before opening Class 1A District 2.
Woodbine is the top seed in that district. St. Albert, West Harrison and Fremont-Mills are the second, third and fourth seeds in that bracket.
"We're excited with what we've got," Bendgen said. "We're going to have to play our baseball. We know we can be in any game if we play our baseball. We'll focus on quality at-bats in these next five games. We have to play seven innings. They know that. We have to be ready to roll."
Check out the full interview with Coach Bendgen below.