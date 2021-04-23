(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys track team has relied on stellar results in the throwing events this season. Now they are focused on forming the rest of their lineup as they anticipate a postseason push.
Their latest success came in last Friday's Underwood meet, where they claimed the team title.
"We took advantage of a situation up there," Coach Ryan Coenen said. "It just happened to fall into place like we needed."
Layne Pryor and Dylan Hoefer lead the throwing events for the Tigers this season.
"The weight room has been good to our throwers," Coenen said. "They have been spectacular all year."
Pryor, the 2019 state champion in the discus, is coming off a Drake Relays title. The Northern Iowa football commit tossed 185-00 at Drake, besting his career-high by 15 feet. His season-best launch in the shot put is 53-05.25
"He's been making throws that would medal at state in every meet," Coenen said. "He's done a fantastic job."
Hoefer owns season-best launches of 46-05 (shot put) and 132-02 (discus).
"Any other year, Dylan would be a star in our conference," Coenen said. "Unfortunately, Layne is casting a little bit of a shadow, but he's had a great attitude throughout."
The Tigers' strong performances in the throws have paid dividends in the team races at meets.
"When we go into a meet, I can't just tell them we have to get 34 points," Coenen said. "We need a first and second, and first and third, at worst. They've delivered every night."
The beast that is Pryor also owns the Tigers' top times in the 100, 200 and Coach Coenen's squad has other bright spots, too.
"We knew we were going to have two big strong oxen," he said about his throwers. "We knew that was going to be major for us. We didn't know what kind of youngsters we would bring along in the 200's, 400's and 800's. As good as our throwers are, they can only score us 34 points at meets."
Despite the uncertainty entering the season, Coenen has been pleased with his runners, particularly Nathan Colwell and Landon Bendgen.
Colwell owns the Tigers' best time in the 800 (2:07.52) while Landon Bendgen owns their fastest 1600 time (4:54.75). Cameron Cline, Erik Gau and Andrew Thoreson have also been parts of Woodbine's lineup.
The Tigers are three weeks from their Class 1A State Qualifying Meet in Mondamin. Coach Coenen hopes to use the next few weeks to position themselves a postseason push.
"We like our chances," Coenen said. "We are hoping we can get a bunch of things through. The kiddos know the next two weeks are opportunities to throw down times. I'm hoping it will happen."
Woodbine returns to action Friday at West Harrison. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Coenen.