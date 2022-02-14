(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys basketball team likes their trajectory as they head into Class 1A postseason play.
"We are feeling pretty good," Coach Kyle Bartels told KMA Sports. "I think our offense is clicking, and our kids are starting to peak. We are shooting the ball well and are excited for this matchup with Tri-Center. We are playing good and looking forward to Monday night."
The Tigers (12-9) closed the regular season on a strong note by winning five of their last six in a rigorous Rolling Valley Conference that has seven schools with winning records.
"Our conference was wild this year with a lot of teams beating up on each other," Bartels said. "I think it goes to show that our conference is loaded. The games we've been in really help build for the postseason, and our kids understand the importance of details. Those have shown up lately in the last couple of weeks. Our kids have learned how important end-of-game situations are. I think it benefits us."
Woodbine has received scoring in multiple ways, led by senior Dylan Hoefer.
The 6-foot-3 Hoefer averages 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 60.1% from the field. Cory Bantam (10.9 PPG), Carter Gruver (9.9 PPG) and Paul Freund (7.3 PPG) provide balance to Woodbine's offense and make the Tigers a tough matchup for opposing defenses.
"I think it opens things up," Bartels said about his team's offensive diversity. "We run a four-out offense, and we teach our kids to make one-second decisions. When we have different kids scoring all over, it makes things flow a little better for us. Cory and Paul have really come on in the second half of the season, and Carter and Dylan have been scoring all year. It's good to see that."
The Tigers now turn their attention to Class 1A District 16 action. Woodbine is on the road for their opening contest against Tri-Center, but they've had success in that capacity this year with a 7-3 record in other teams' gyms.
"We kinda like to think of ourselves as road warriors," Bartels said. "We are confident and calm with that. Our kids have worked so hard. They don't want it to be over, so they are going to fight with everything they've got."
Tri-Center beat Woodbine in their previous meeting, a 55-54 nail-biter in Woodbine on December 16th. The Trojans won the rebounding efforts in the first meeting. Coach Bartels hopes his team can flip the rebounding advantage this time."
"We got out-rebounded 34 to 22," he said. "We have to rebound the basketball. Tri-Center is big and physical. That's been an issue we've had all year. We've tried to adjust that, so that (rebounding) is going to have to play a role."
The winner of Tri-Center/Woodbine faces either West Harrison or Glidden-Ralston in a district semifinal on Thursday. Check out the full interview with Coach Bartels below.