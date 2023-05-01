(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys track & field team is ready for the downhill stretch of the 2023 season.
The Tigers have finished in the top two of five meets this season. They recently won team titles at their Phil Hummel Relays last Monday and the CAM Classic on April 18th.
Woodbine's recent strong showings are a step in the right direction for Coach Ryan Coenen's team.
"We had a couple of glitches health-wise and culture-wise," Coenen said. "Our six captains did a spectacular job addressing them. It's been a delight to watch them grow as leaders. That really helped out. From here on out, we want to win every single meet we go to. The kids have done a darn good job executing. They're coming around and getting better. We're definitely trending up."
The Tigers have six seniors, six juniors, nine sophomores and 11 freshmen on their team. The vast number of underclassmen had some growing pains but have made progress.
"We had some health issues early because freshmen don't know how to warm up or cool down correctly," Coenen said. "That shed some light on what we needed to do as a coaching staff. It took them a while to learn, but they have. Some of these freshmen and sophomores are just about ready to burst. You can see things are starting to click."
Freshman Brodyn Pryor has the Tigers' top time in the 200 and 400, and Jax Pryor is their leading thrower in the shot put and discus.
Andrew Thoreson, Cameron Cline and Landon Bendgen lead the way.
Cline leads the lineup in the 400 hurdles (1:00.90), and Thoreson paces the Tigers in the 100 (11.75), 110 hurdles (16.85) and long jump (20-10.50).
"He's been a spectacular addition," Coenen said about Thoreson. "He had to miss a couple of meets early on. His speed and athleticism have sparked other kiddos. He gets us where we need to be."
Bendgen -- a state champion in cross country last fall -- leads a talented group of distance runners. His 1600 time (4:25.00) leads Class 1A, while his best 3200 showing (9:36.39) is third.
"He's a great athlete and competitor," Coenen said. "We're really looking forward to seeing what he can do in a couple of weeks (at state)."
In the relays, Coenen feels his team can piece together a state-medal caliber 4x400 squad. However, that group has suffered the injury bug recently.
The Tigers are ready for May. They head to the Rolling Valley Conference title at Monday's meet in Mondamin and will trek Lawton-Bronson for their state qualifying meet on May 11th.
The RVC title race will likely come down to CAM and Woodbine.
"It's the number one goal we have all year," Coenen said. "CAM got us last year. It was frustrating, but they had a talented group. They're going to sharpen us and get us ready to roll."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Coenen.