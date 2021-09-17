(Woodbine) -- A young Woodbine boys cross country team has exceeded the expectations of their head coach and earned statewide recognition.
The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches through the season's first four weeks.
"I've liked everything," Coach James Smith said. "We are so young. We only had two returning varsity runners, so I didn't have a lot of expectations. I knew we had talent, but they've been running strong and been competitive. It's been nice to see how well they've done right off the bat."
The Tigers' state ranking came one week after being unranked.
"The boys were excited," Smith said. "I never really pay much attention. I hoped we would be in the top 10 by the end of the season, but the fact we got there early is exciting. I hope we can maintain it. But with as young of a team as we are, younger runners usually have more room to improve."
Smith says he's already seen growth in his young team.
"It's been exciting," he said. "A lot of them were scared to push themselves at the beginning. But they've really started to realize they are a lot stronger than they thought. From the first week of practice to the third, they learned they could do this and do this well."
Sophomore Landon Bendgen leads the way for Woodbine. Bendgen qualified for state as a freshman and is currently ranked No. 24 by the IATC.
"He put in a lot of work in the offseason," Smith said. "He has some high goals this year and looks strong."
Freshman Gunner Wagner, senior Nate Wright, junior Lane Vennink, sophomore Thomas Tremel, freshman Xander Johnson and freshman Adam Berry have also stepped up for the Tigers.
It's already been a successful year for Coach Smith's team. He hopes his squad can continue to make strides throughout the season. If they do, it could be a special season in Woodbine.
"I think we just need to work on getting stronger," he said. "We just had a meet at Avoca, which is hilly. You could tell it affected some of our runners more, so we need to get stronger. We also need to work on our second half of the race. Some go out too hard and don't close the race the way I want us to. My goal is to strengthen them, so we still have some fight at the end."
Woodbine returns to action on Tuesday at Tri-Center. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Smith.