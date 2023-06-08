(Woodbine) -- Picking up right where it left off in 2022, Woodbine softball is collecting wins early in the 2023 season.
The Class 1A No. 14 Tigers are 9-3 on the season and 5-1 in the Rolling Valley Conference.
“We had some pretty lofty goals and expectations coming in, returning everybody from last year’s team,” Woodbine head coach Greg Kolpin said. “We kind of loaded up our schedule this year, so we’ve been a little bit up and down, but outside of a couple games where we lost a lead late, it’s been a pretty good start so far and I’m pleased with the progress we’re making.”
As has been the case in recent years, this season’s Woodbine squad is stout in the field and difficult to score on.
“When we’re firing on all cylinders, it obviously starts with our pitchers in the circle,” Kolpin said. “Defensively, when we’re locked in mentally, playing loose and knowing where to go with the ball, we’ve done a good job of limiting teams on offense.”
Sophomore flamethrower and Tiger ace Charlie Pryor is 7-3 on the season in the circle for the Tigers, boasting an 0.85 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 65.2 innings pitched.
“[Pryor has] made a massive leap,” Kolpin said. “She’s put in an astronomical amount of work. It’s insane, the stuff that she's able to do year around. It makes my life easy as a coach when she does it all intrinsically. It’s pretty awesome to see. Just her ability to mix speeds, pitches, spins, she’s just grown in all areas and it’s definitely showing.”
Senior Sierra Lantz is complementing Pryor nicely with a 2-0 record and a 1.66 ERA, giving Woodbine two reliable arms.
The Tigers are making strides at the plate, too, as they’re hitting .296 as a team with big bats like Pryor and Jersey Gray leading the charge.
“What we’re really looking for is just understanding situational hitting,” Kolpin said. “‘How’s the pitcher gonna attack us? What pitch are we specifically looking for?’ [It’s about] knowing what counts we wanna be a little bit more aggressive. When we’re locked in on that part of the game, we tend to take a lot better at-bats.”
Woodbine has parlayed its hitting success into a small-ball machine, as the Tigers rank top 10 in Class 1A in total stolen bases.
“Baserunning can be a huge separator for a team,” Kolpin said. “We preach being aggressive. We always wanna hunt for opportunities to swipe that extra base. Whether it’s making reads on low pitches, hunting for fastballs, when you get a base hit, reading hips and shoulders in the outfield. Just looking for opportunities to advance either on a mistake by the defense or following the runner in front of you if you know the ball is going to a different spot.”
The Tigers came up one win short of a state tournament appearance last season, falling in the regional championship game to Newell-Fonda.
This season, while Woodbine’s hopes of making the state tournament are still very much a focal point, the Tigers are looking to embrace the process of getting there.
“At the beginning of the season, we definitely talked about [state] as being the end goal,” Kolpin said. “In reality, like any team, our goal is to reach our ceiling as a group. Making sure that we don’t waste any opportunities or leave anything unsaid or undone when it comes to getting extra reps or being locked in at practice or really focusing on those game reps any opportunity we get.”
Woodbine is back in action Thursday for a home battle against Westwood at 5:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Kolpin from Thursday’s KMA Sports Feature.