(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine Tigers are off to their best start since 2005. They will look to continue that run Friday when they face Exira-EHK.
"It's good," Coach Dustin Crook said. "Everybody wants to be in this position. Our kids have done a good job preparing and trying to make up some lost ground. They've continued to put in the time and work, and it's starting to show."
The Tigers reached 3-0 with a 76-46 victory over Ar-We-Va last week. The game was played in less than ideal weather conditions. Coach Crook's team struggled initially, failing on their first three drives before scoring on each of their ensuing drives.
"The kids did a great job in the conditions," Crook said. "We started a little slow, but the offense made a few adjustments and was able to get things going."
Junior quarterback Cory Bantam pioneered the Woodbine offense. Bantam passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores.
Bantam had played the position sparingly prior to this season, but inherited the role in a full-time status this year.
"He's made huge strides," Crook said. "He continues to be a key factor in the running game and he's doing a lot better job of putting more touch on his pass and finding receivers. He's really starting to grow into the position. We look forward to seeing him improve each week."
Bantam's favorite target has been South Dakota commit Layne Pryor. Pryor was all over the place for the Tigers Friday night with 334 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns. Pryor's septet of scores came in four different ways -- three rushing, two receiving, one on a fumble recovery and a passing score. Pryor also posted 16 tackles en route to being crowned this week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week.
"He had a tremendous night," Crook said. "He showed up on the scoreboard all night."
Junior Paul Freund also played well Friday night, hauling in three passes for 100 yards and two scores.
Woodbine is outscoring their opponents by an average of 63-31 over the first three games, but they still feel there's plenty of room for improvement.
"There's always stuff to work on with these high school guys," Crook said. "We've got to clean up our run defense and make sure we're staying on our blocks. We've definitely got to make some improvements at the line of scrimmage, but these guys are doing one of the best jobs they've done in a long time."
Exira-EHK awaits Woodbine Friday night. The Spartans are 0-3 on the season and are looking to bounce back from a 57-34 loss to Glidden-Ralston last week. The Spartans have battled through some injuries this season, which has led to them using multiple quarterbacks -- Trey and Tyler Petersen. Regardless of the quarterback, the Spartans have shown urgency in the passing game thus far.
"We'll have to be prepared for both," Crook said. "We have to make sure we have all our assignments and alignments on defense and not give up anything easy."
Offensively, Woodbine hopes to build off last week's 76-point output.
"We'd like to clean up some of our run-game stuff," Crook said. "And get the run game started early."
Hailey Ryerson will be in Woodbine Friday night providing updates. KMA Sports' coverage from Week 4 begins Friday evening at 6:20 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Crook can be heard below.