(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine girls basketball team is unbeaten and state-ranked after four games.
The wins over AHSTW, CAM, East Mills and Boyer Valley have been a breath of fresh air for Coach Ryan Coenen's program, earning them a No. 15 ranking in Class 1A.
"My favorite thing has been the girls' commitment to playing high-quality basketball," he said. "From the beginning of the season, we could see they had a no-nonsense mentality. They are building trust, and you are starting to see that."
Coenen admits he wasn't sure what to expect from his team this year after graduating the top two scorers from last year's 11-12 squad.
"It was going to come down to mentality," he said. "There's been a change of the guard in how the kiddos approach basketball. The gals in the past have been about chemistry and having fun. The gals this year have a no-nonsense mentality. From the beginning, the girls have committed to improving and winning."
Competition, even amongst themselves, has been key for the Tigers.
"We've changed the way we do practice," Coenen said. "Every drill we do in practice has a winner and loser, and kids don't want to lose in practice. That's helped them feel comfortable and confident to compete. The big thing this year has been how competitive the kids are."
While they are competitive, the Tigers are also unselfish, with three players averaging double figures: Charlie Pryor (14.3 PPG), Nicole Hoefer (12.3 PPG) and Addison Erickson (11.5 PPG). Nicole Sherer (7.3 PPG) and Whitney Kuhlman (7.3 PPG) have also stepped up this year.
"A lot of them have been playing for a long time," Coenen said. "They are just basketball players, which is great. All five of the varsity starters, if you give them the ball in a messy situation, can create scoring opportunities. It's nice letting them get out there and run. The girls are playing selfless basketball. They don't care who is scoring, just that we are scoring."
Coenen says their defense seems to be at its best when the offense is also firing on cylinders, which he would like to see progress throughout the season.
"We need to play defense regardless of if we are making baskets," he said. "That will come, just going to take a little bit of time."
Woodbine returns to action Friday night against Coon Rapids-Bayard. Check out the full interview with Coach Coenen below.