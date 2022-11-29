(Woodbine) -- A promising year for the Woodbine girls basketball team is off to a 1-0 start.
The Tigers defeated AHSTW (65-53) last Tuesday in the first of many stern tests Coach Ryan Coenen's squad will face between now and Christmas. Woodbine also has state-rated battles with 1A No. 10 East Mills and 3A No. 10 Cherokee.
"We're excited to get into it," Coenen said. "We know we have our work cut out for us. We have a lot of early challenges. We want to make a deep run and knew we had to get prepared against high-quality opponents."
Woodbine comes into the season ranked No. 6 in Class 1A after a 20-4 campaign last year. Last year's squad only had two seniors, and the top three scorers return to an offense that averaged 65.7 points per game last year.
"Our advantage this year is the number of kids we can throw out there at any given moment with the ability to score the basketball," Coenen said. "We have girls that enjoy playing one-on-one basketball. Our girls have heard us say for a long time, 'just go play basketball.' It's been a blast coaching and teaching them how to play basketball in a more efficient manner."
Sophomore multi-sport star Charlie Pryor had a team-high 13.5 points per game last year. Addison Erickson (12.8 PPG), Nicole Hoefer (10.9 PPG), Nicole Sherer (7.2 PPG), Amanda Newton (5.2 PPG), Addison Murdock (3.2 PPG) and Danyelle Steinkuhler (3.0 PPG) also return to the lineup.
"We're not reliant on one scorer," Coenen said. "We can get it to whoever has the hot hand. It speaks testament to the girls' ability to play for others."
Scoring shouldn't be a problem for Woodbine this year. However, Coenen hopes his team shores things up on the defensive side.
"We have to get stops and take pride in it," Coenen said. "We'll try to get three stops in a row. If you do that, that's a major victory. We've worked relentlessly to improve on defense. If we do that and couple it with our ability to score, we're going to be a hard out in the postseason."
Woodbine returns to action on Tuesday night against CAM. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Coenen.