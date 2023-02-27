(Woodbine) -- Woodbine’s first state tournament trip since 1974 coincides with Newell-Fonda’s sixth straight and 18th in school history, and it just so happens they will meet on Wednesday at 5:00 PM in a Class 1A state quarterfinal.
Interestingly enough, along with Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Newell-Fonda has been a model for what Woodbine coach Ryan Coenen wants his program to look like.
“It’s going to be really cool to make a run against a team like them,” Coach Coenen said. “The nice thing is that they do what we try to do, but they’ve just been doing it a little bit better for a lot longer. I have a lot of respect for how the coach coaches their girls and how they execute.”
The Tigers advanced to state for the fourth time in their history following wins over Stanton and Westwood in their last two regional games. In those contests, Coenen’s height-challenged team had to overcome major disadvantages in length in the paint. And against Westwood, they bounced back from a regular-season loss to the Rebels.
“The very first (game with Westwood), I talked with (Exira/EHK head coach) Tom Petersen,” Coenen said. “He said, ‘Don’t show them anything.’ That is kind of tough because we play man and motion, and we don’t have anything to hide. But he said, ‘However you’re going to guard their post, don’t show them.’ We knew we were going to be doubling on any catch, so that was really, really hard the first time we were playing them.”
Westwood’s Ashlyn Davis ended up going for 28 points in what turned into a 66-57 Rebels win.
“Davis goes for 28, and we’re not doubling,” Coenen said. “We wanted to keep that one as our only secret. Really, more than anything that first time, it was a game on a Tuesday. We had a game Monday. We had Sunday and Saturday off, but we played Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday. We had no time to prep for that Westwood game, anyway.”
While Woodbine couldn’t recreate the height that they faced with Stanton and Westwood within their own team, they did turn to a couple other resources.
“We have (Harlan alum) Taylor Frederick, who was a great D1 player for South Dakota,” Coenen said. “She’s a volunteer assistant, and we were able to bring in Shawna Harris, who was an All-American at Morningside. So, we bring in 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3 girls to prep, and that helped our girls play with confidence on the defensive end. And it showed the guards how in tune they would have to be off the ball. If you go through it, our girls executed fantastic on the defensive end of it.”
While the defense proved key, Coach Coenen was most proud of the fact that his team didn’t change their style for anyone, regardless of the matchup.
“At no point did we go and play someone else’s game,” he said. “We do it without a 6-footer. Our starting five has no one over 5-foot-6. Maybe the tallest is 5-foot-5. We’re kind of anti-tape measure here. You don’t have to go very high to get up to our girls. It’s just been an absolute blessing to get to work with them.”
Sophomore Charlie Pryor leads the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals and passing out 3.4 assists per game. Senior Addison Erickson (11.7 PPG) and junior Amanda Newton (10.7 PPG) are also in double figures this year. Junior Nicole Hoefer (9.0 PPG) isn’t far off that number, and neither is Nicole Sherer (8.8 PPG).
Newton leads the team in rebounding (7.8 per game), Sherer tops the squad with 5.2 assists and 5.5 steals per game and Pryor is also averaging 1.4 blocked shots on the season. Those five will likely be the starters again on Wednesday. In addition, freshman Katy Pryor has played in all 25 games while senior Kortney O’Day and sophomore Danyelle Steinkuehler have both played in 20 games. The rest of the roster includes junior Madison Thomas and freshmen Taylor Hoefer, Adalynn Coenen, Isabell Crook and Bridgett Kelley. Junior Addison Murdock would likely be a major contributor, but she has played in just one game this season due to injury.
Now, the attention turns to trying to deal with a Newell-Fonda program that has won state championships in two of the past three seasons and four times in school history.
“There’s no one in that top three that you really want to go after,” Coenen said in reference to top-ranked Bishop Garrigan and third-seeded North Linn. “None of those teams are the ones that you want. What I will say, at least you know on the bottom half of the bracket that you don’t have to face 6-foot-3 girls anymore. You have to play against really good teams that do exactly what we do.”
Finally, Coach Coenen took some time to reflect a bit on what a state tournament qualification for his program could mean for its future.
“They get this opportunity (to play at state), but what they really get is that they created a legacy,” he said. “All those third through eighth graders get to make that run also. This opens the door to something they want to do. They get to be a part of this and have the opportunity to truly believe they can do it. I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of with this girls group is that they were able to create these opportunities for the generations after them.”
Woodbine/Newell-Fonda can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 Wednesday at 5:00 PM. Listen to much more with Coach Coenen in the full interview linked below.