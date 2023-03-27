(Woodbine) -- Fresh off an unforgettable basketball season, the Woodbine girls track & field squad is aiming high in the new year.
The Tigers have been busy with three indoor meets. Their latest was at the Doane Invitational last week, where they finished fifth in the team standings.
"Things are off to a great start," Woodbine head coach Kyle Bartels said. "I'm very pleased with the girls' effort and attitudes. Things are going well for us right now. We're excited for the weather to get nice so we can get outside."
The Tigers opened the season just weeks after the basketball program made the program's first trip to state in 49 years. Many of those contributors are also on the track roster. It created a quick turnaround, but they made the most of it.
"There were some logistical challenges," Bartels said. "But it was an easy transition for us. They didn't skip a beat. The success the girls had in basketball is carrying over. They are so much more confident. At Doane, there were some big schools, and our girls just went out and competed. It was great to see."
The Tigers return four girls that were state qualifiers last season: Addison Erickson (long jump), Adyson Lapel (1500), Addison Murdock (1500, 3000) and Nicole Sherer (400, 800). Those four lead the charge this season.
"Our mid-distance crew has picked up where we left off," Bartels said. "(Sherer) is just running fantastic. That's great to see."
Sherer, along with freshmen Katy Pryor and Isabelle Cogdill, have all posted sub 65-second 400-meter times this season, while Kylie Neligh and Isabell Crook have also been early standouts.
"We have 28 girls out," Bartels said. "We're not relying on one girl. Our depth is going to be a big thing for us. These girls are going to compete and do any event we ask them to do. They know they're going to be successful because we'll never put them in an event where they can't be successful."
The Tigers had a strong close to the season last year. They hope to duplicate that success this year -- and then some.
"We're not looking to just qualify for state," Bartels said. "We're looking to medal and score points. That's our mindset this year. The girls are buying in and working hard."
Woodbine returns to action Tuesday at their home meet. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bartels.