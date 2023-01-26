(Tabor) -- The Woodbine girls scored the final seven to complete a 13-point comeback while the Tiger boys were dominant winners in a sweep over Fremont-Mills on Thursday.
GIRLS: Woodbine 68 Fremont-Mills 67
Addison Erickson’s night may have had its share of foul trouble, but the only thing Woodbine fans will remember is her game-winner with one second left.
“It was an escape,” Woodbine coach Ryan Coenen said.
“It was a lot,” Erickson added. “It was scary. I don’t even remember half of it.”
Erickson’s bucket off glass helped the Class 1A No. 10 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 11 Tigers (16-1) finish off a 7-0 run to close yet another patented Woodbine comeback win.
“The good thing is we have been in this position quite a bit lately,” Coenen said alluding to close battles with MVAOCOU, Exira/EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard twice in the last month . “I guess more than anything it was awesome going into the huddles with the girls knowing we don’t have to say anything. Just continue to play pressure basketball.”
The final run for Woodbine began with just under two minutes remaining on a Nicole Sherer floater that capped a flurry of offensive brilliance on both sides. Just prior to Sherer’s run-starter, Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt splashed a 3-pointer to follow a triple from Woodbine’s Nicole Hoefer. That trey came immediately after F-M’s Ella Thornton beat the shot clock with a long-range bomb of her own.
After a stop on both ends, Sherer was fouled and made one of her two free throws to pull within 67-64 with just over 30 seconds remaining. Fremont-Mills missed their own free throw, which led to Charlie Pryor getting her first bucket of the second half after 15 first-half points. The Knights missed another free throw with 10 ticks to go, and that led to Erickson’s game-winner.
“I know (Charlie Pryor) sealed for me,” Erickson said. “I didn’t see it until I started going. I just remember seeing Charlie, taking it and putting it high off the glass.”
“We’re a motion team,” Coach Coenen pitched in. “We don’t run plays. This is exactly how every drill is designed in practice. We make it work, we fix it and we make it better. Charlie set a screen on the low block, and they do that in 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 games. That was 100 percent the girls going out there and executing the skills they’ve developed.”
The final run for Woodbine capped a game of streaks. Fremont-Mills scored the first eight of the contest and led by as many as nine in the first quarter. The Tigers followed with a 10-2 run to pull within one, but the Knights had 13 of the next 14 go their way for a game-high 13-point lead. Woodbine answered back by scoring 12 straight and eventually took their first lead late in the first half at 32-31. Five of the final seven, though, went to F-M, which took a 36-34 lead into the break.
“They’ve been there,” Coenen said. “Fremont-Mills has, too. It was fun to get to play a team that plays man-to-man. I was like, ‘Hey, real basketball!’ We were in it, and we knew from the beginning they would play a physical style. We knew it was going to be a close game. They had great shooting on their end.”
Fremont-Mills (11-6) had one of their best evenings of shooting, hitting 11 3-pointers while getting double-digit games from Izzy Weldon (16 points), Thornton (12) and Teagan Ewalt (11).
In the second half, Woodbine took a brief 38-36 lead early in the third, but Fremont-Mills doubled them up the rest of the quarter to take a 52-46 lead into the fourth. The Tigers knotted things at 54, but F-M got the next four and pushed their lead up to to six multiple times in the final period before the 7-0 run finished it.
“We’ve played a couple hard teams (lately),” Erickson said. “We do a lot of game-ending situations in practice, and that really helped. Having those games really helped prepare us.”
Pryor had a game-best 17 points while Hoefer put in 16 with seven rebounds. Amanda Newton and Sherer had 12 points each, and Erickson pitched in nine points of her own in the win.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Coenen and Erickson below.
BOYS: Woodbine 78 Fremont-Mills 44
In the nightcap, Woodbine hit 12 3-pointers and got a career-high 19 points from freshman Brody Pryor on their way to the dominant win.
“It was a big bounce back for our kids after the loss to Ar-We-Va,” Coach Kyle Bartels told KMA Sports. “I didn’t know how this young team would respond.”
It was clear early on how they would respond, as they poured in 23 points in the first period. They only continued that offensive success, while adding some defensive stinginess, with a 21-point second period for a 22-point halftime lead.
“They came out firing,” Bartels added. “They stepped up on defense. That’s something we have really been preaching. We have to have our defense flow into our offense, and tonight they did that.”
Along with the 12 3-pointers, Woodbine grabbed 16 steals and forced 19 turnovers. Pryor was one of four players in double figures for the Tigers, finishing with the 19 on a trio of 3-pointers.
“I had a great night,” Pryor said. “My teammates were finding me in the right spots. They were helping me as much as they could, just putting the ball in the hoop.”
Carter Gruver added 14 points, six assists and six steals, and Carson Kelley hit for 14 points of his own. Jax Pryor came off the bench to score 12 points.
“They have some great moments, and they have some questionable moments,” Bartels added. “They play well off each other, and they love playing. It’s fun watching them play like they played tonight.”
Woodbine improves to 12-5 on the season while the Knights dropped to 10-7. Fremont-Mills was led by Owen Thornton’s 12 points. One of the highlights in the early-going for the Knights came from senior Taylor Reed, who reached 1,000 career points with a putback midway through the first period.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Bartels and Pryor below.