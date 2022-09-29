(Woodbine) -- Woodbine football grabbed their first win of the season in comeback fashion this past Friday.
The Tigers (1-4 overall, 1-3 8-Player District 10) leaned on their freshmen class to lead a 21-point comeback for a 32-21 win at Boyer Valley.
“Defensively, the 21 points we gave up were kind of miscues or stuff that we could correct,” Woodbine head coach Dustin Crook told KMA Sports. “We weren’t really in a panic, and we knew we had to do a better job of stopping them. It kind of took us a little bit to get everybody calmed back down and get everybody situated.”
To add to the difficulty of the comeback, the Tigers saw one of their top offensive producers Cameron Cline go down with an injury in the early-going. However, freshman quarterback Brodyn Pryor found a way to throw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, linking with fellow freshmen Brenner Sullivan and Jax Pryor. In addition, senior Colton Walsh stepped up with six receptions for 122 yards.
“(Brodyn Pryor) led the offense with a lot of young guys out there,” Crook said. “The guys just never quit. They continued to fight and battled their way back.”
The contributions of freshmen is nothing new for this year’s Woodbine group. There are nine on a 19-person roster, according to the roster on Bound.
“It’s tough,” Crook said. “We’ve only got five upperclassmen, so we’ve had some growing pains. But they’re getting better each week, so I look for them to continue to grow.”
That growth will need to speed up even more this week if they’re to have a shot at KMA Sports state No. 9 West Harrison (5-0, 4-0). The Hawkeyes have used a strong run game behind senior Walker Rife’s 646 yards and nine touchdowns and a terrific defense that has 54.0 tackles for loss and 32.0 sacks in the five games.
“They’ve got a good senior class and a couple other guys that fill key roles,” Crook said of the Hawkeyes. “They’re just a very physical, athletic team. We knew they were going to be tough. Everybody has seen it coming from what they had coming back from last year, so we’ll have our hands full.”
While the Hawkeyes are experienced and physical along the lines, Coach Crook is optimistic about his team’s chances.
“We’ve watched film of them and (Coon Rapids-Bayard), and they battled there,” Crook said. “We were able to match up and play physical against (CR-B), but we had a bad second quarter. I think (CR-B) was on top of West Harrison early, and West Harrison came roaring back in the second half. I look for our guys to be able to compete with them, but we’re going to have to play good assignment football to keep it close.”
Follow KMA Sports on Friday evening for all of the Week 6 coverage. Listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight each football Friday.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Crook below.