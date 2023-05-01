(Woodbine) -- Woodbine multi-sport star Nicole Sherer followed the family tradition in committing to run track and cross country at Graceland University last week.
“It’s been a very long college decision process,” Sherer said. “I started a little late on it, but I realized around Christmas break that I wanted to run. I have very strong family ties to Graceland.”
Just how strong are those ties to Graceland? Sherer says pretty much every member of her family has gone to the Lamoni school.
“My parents, my brother, my sister (went there),” she said. “My brother is there now. My cousin is there now. I have had a ton of aunts and uncles go there, so that is kind of the Sherer family school.”
Despite that, Sherer did consider other schools along the way.
“I did actually look around,” she said, “but I kind of decided more of a smaller school is what I’m used to and a better fit. I definitely gave other schools consideration, which kind of draw out the process a little more.
“I really like that since it’s a smaller university I can be involved in more than just athletics. I can be in choir and student government and some of the other things I’ve been involved with at Woodbine. That’s really important to me as well.”
The next step was trying to choose what sport she wanted to pursue in college.
“Basketball has kind of always been my original love,” Sherer admits. “I started playing that when I was in third grade, and I played it year-round for a long time. I absolutely love basketball, and it’s treated me well. But I went out for cross country for the first time this fall, and I guess I saw a new pathway that excited me. It just kind of feels like a new start, and I’ve always loved track.”
Sherer currently has the 16th-fastest 800 time in Class 1A and runs the half-mile anchor for the seventh-ranked distance medley while leading off the seventh-ranked 4x800. It’s a lot of 800s for Sherer, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“The 800 is definitely my race, so that’s kind of what the focus (will be at Graceland),” she said. “Cross country is more of an offseason work than anything, but if you’re going to run in the offseason it might as well be for cross country.”
With the decision in the books, Sherer hopes she and her Woodbine team can continue to make some noise in her senior year as the track season closes.
“We definitely want to get back to state,” she said. “We have a few events that we’re trying to figure out which ones we want to take. We’re hoping to perform well, and hopefully bring home a lot of hardware, too.”
Check out the full interview with Sherer on her college decision below.