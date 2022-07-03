(Woodbine) -- Woodbine finds themselves marching on in Class 1A District 2 after taking a dominant opening round win over Essex.
The Tigers (20-4) downed the Trojans (0-14) in a five-inning game 13-0 on Saturday evening.
"Our boys came out and we played," said Woodbine head coach Jason Bendgen. "We started off a little slow with the bats then got the bats going. Put the ball in play and did some baseball things, and ended up having some fun and getting the victory tonight."
After allowing the leadoff batter to get on, the Tigers' defense quickly recovered with a throw out on an attempted steal and back-to-back strikeouts from pitcher Gavin Kelley.
"I kind of just flushed that first hit right down the tank and kind of got rid of it," said Kelley. "Coming back, I was just trying to throw strikeouts and let my team help me too."
Kelley tossed a full game for Woodbine, racking up nine strikeouts and only allowing a single hit and a walk through his five-inning shift.
As for the Tigers on offense, the order came out firing at-will. They were able to bat around and race out to a 6-0 early lead. One of the top contributors to the Woodbine offense was the eight man Brody Pryor.
"I was just seeing the ball really well," said Pryor. "Getting great contact, putting the ball in play, and just finding the holes."
Pryor went three-for-three in his at bats -- knocking in three RBIs and scoring once himself. The Tigers' offense continued to be a well-oiled machine throughout the night scoring, advancing runners, or getting on base. Which is a feat that Coach Bendgen says speaks to their chemistry.
"We've preached all year that we're role players," said Coach Bendgen. "You may not be in a starting lineup every night, but when you're in that lineup that night you've got to do your job."
Woodbine added a pair of runners in the second and an additional one in the third to creep ahead 8-0. Kelley kept dealing on the mound to hold Essex's bats silent.
Then in the fourth, Woodbine put on another offensive clinic to score their last five runs of the night and wrap up their 13-run triumph.
"It's always great to win by a lot -- less stressful," said Pryor. "When you get the ball in play and score a bunch of runs, it's always more fun."
With the win, Woodbine will now go up against another tough team in the Knights of Fremont-Mills (13-7). Fremont-Mills advanced to the second round by taking a 9-1 win over Riverside earlier in the night. To keep their season going, Coach Bendgen says Woodbine will have to rely on their preparation to try and come away with another victory.
"We're just going to come prepared to play like we have every other night," said Coach Bendgen. "We've seen tough competition every night. We'll prepare for this game with Fremont-Mills on Tuesday just like we would any other game, and hopefully we can come out on top with a victory."
View the full interviews with Bendgen, Kelley, and Pryor below.