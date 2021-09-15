(Woodbine) -- Woodbine football picked up their first win of the 2021 season this past Friday night. The Tigers rolled to a 64-12 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, scoring 42 first half points.
Senior quarterback Cory Bantam had a huge game with 260 yards passing, 91 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns. His top target on Friday was senior Paul Freund, who had five touchdown grabs among his six receptions for 132 yards.
“Offensively, our guys played well,” Coach Dustin Crook told KMA Sports. “The offensive line gave (Cory) a lot of time, so he was able to sit back and find the open targets. Really did a good job of taking what the defense gave us.”
The victory served as a bounce back for the Tigers (1-2, 1-1 8-Player District 10), which lost their opening two games to East Mills and CAM.
“We’re definitely a team still trying to find itself,” Crook added. “Last week kind of helped identify identity for some guys. With a tough schedule to start, we’re just trying to find guys to fit into the spots. We finally found some of that on Friday night.”
The defense also proved dominant on Friday, tallying 14.0 tackles for loss and forcing two turnovers. Sophomore Gavin Kelley had a massive game with 9.0 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Dylan Hoefer was also all over the field with 4.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
With their first win under their belt, the Tigers prepare for what figures to be a pivotal game at Coon Rapids-Bayard this Friday. While Audubon and CAM appear to be the top two teams in the district – in some order – there is a third remaining playoff spot. Their matchup with the Crusaders could help to clear that spot up.
“We definitely felt like we’d be able to compete for that third spot,” Crook said. “We felt like at the beginning of the season we could get in there. We’re slowly working our way in there. It’s a tough district, but we feel confident we can match up well and compete (against Coon Rapids-Bayard).”
CRB (2-0, 0-1) is coming off a tough district-opening loss to Boyer Valley in week three. The Crusaders allowed 508 rushing yards against the Bulldogs, and that could prove to be a part of the game Woodbine chooses to attack.
“I think offensively we need to keep building off what we did this past week,” Crook said. “Kind of cleaning up a lot of the simple stuff and getting rid of the mental mistakes. Cory is doing a lot better job on his reads with option and pass. Offensively, we had a lot of personal mistakes and beat ourselves the first two weeks, but we cleaned a lot of that up this last week.”
The Crusaders offense – despite the loss of back Lance Clayburg for the season – is filled with athletes of their own. Quarterback Tanner Oswald is throwing the ball around a bit more this season with 345 yards and four touchdowns while senior Gabe Obert has gone for 201 yards and six touchdowns on just 28 carries to this point.
“Defensively, we rotate some guys around and fit them into different spots to be a little bit more successful,” Crook said. “Those guys are still learning a lot and still growing into those, so we have a lot of work to do this week to continue to build on that.”
Listen from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Crook below.