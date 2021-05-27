(Woodbine) -- Perhaps the most surprising performance from night one of the 2021 high school softball season came from Woodbine Coach Greg Kolpin's squad.
The Tigers opened their 2021 campaign with a 3-0 win over CAM.
"I didn't know what to expect going into that game," Kolpin said. "I was interested to see how we responded. I was pleasantly surprised for the most part."
Eighth-grade pitcher Charlie Pryor fired a warning-shot performance to the rest of the Rolling Valley Conference with an eye-popping 18 strikeouts in her debut while only allowing three hits and zero walks.
"She can spot all of her different pitches," Kolpin said. "That's the biggest thing that led to her success on Monday. It made my life easy as a coach, which is nice."
Aside from Pryor's stellar showing in the circle, Kolpin saw many other positives in his team's victory.
"We are starting to gel together as a unit defensively," he said. "I thought we executed a lot of little things well. I wasn't sure we would do that at the beginning of the season."
Grace Moores, Jordan Butrick, Alexa Steinkuhler, Nicole Hoefer, Jamie Plowman, Nicole Sherer, Avery Moores, Sierra Lantz and Jersey Gray completed the lineup for Coach Kolpin's squad in their season-opening win. The starting nine features four seniors (Moores, Butrick, Plowman & Steinkuhler), one sophomore, three freshmen and an eighth-grader, so there's plenty of room for growth.
"We had some kids not go out that we thought would," Kolpin said. "But that opened up some opportunities for some younger kids."
While they have one impressive win under their belt, the wins will be harder to come by as the Tigers enter the heart of their RVC schedule.
"I'm sure we are going to have a target on our back," Kolpin said. "It's going to be a super-competitive summer."
Woodbine's "super competitive" summer continues Thursday when they face Sidney, followed by a tilt with Whiting on Friday and a trip to MVAOCOU for a tournament on Saturday.
Kolpin made his comments on Thursday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.