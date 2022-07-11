(Woodbine) -- The only thing standing between the Woodbine softball program and its first ever state tournament berth is the defending state champion.
"This is huge for us as a program," said Woodbine Coach Greg Kolpin. "I'm happy this group of girls get to experience that environment and get to compete to get to Fort Dodge. This has been our goal. We just weren't sure what year the cards were going to fall."
The Tigers (21-6) are one of the final 16 teams left in Class 1A after gritty regional wins over Audubon (2-0) and Boyer Valley (4-1).
"When you get to regionals, nothing is ever easy," Kolpin said. "I knew it would be a tough road for us. We came out both games laser-focused and ready to go."
Woodbine's knack for close postseason games is nothing new. All six of the Tigers' losses were by three runs or less. They also won six games by less than three runs.
"We know we're going to be in any game," Kolpin said. "I think that gives the girls a lot of confidence. That has been huge. We've been in a lot of high-pressure situations, and we've had to learn how to handle them. Our season has prepared us to be in this game."
Standout freshman Charlie Pryor was magnificent at the plate and in the circle in both of those wins. Pryor went 3-for-4 at the dish with an RBI in those two wins while striking out 18 on just two hits in 14 innings and threw her first career no-hitter against Audubon.
Pryor's strong two-game stretch brought her season-long offensive numbers to .469/.573/728 with 19 RBI. In the circle, she now has a 1.02 ERA with 245 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings.
"She usually steps to another level when the lights get bright," Kolpin said. "We can always rely on her to get the job done. She has been lights out for us."
Aside from Pryor, Nicole Hoefer (.329/.418/.443, 16 RBI), Sierra Lantz (.321/.379/.393, 20 RBI)), Nicole Sherer (.247/.375/.356, 21 RBI), Elise Olson (.238/.323/.338, 18 RBI), Katy Pryor (.211/.378/.296, 14 RBI), Leena James (.182/.308/.273, 2 RBI), Jersey Gray (.162/.392/.189, 4 RBI), Anna Jochinms (.120/.205/.120, 9 RBI) and Taylor Hoefer (.113/.325/.161, 7 RBI) have also contributed this year.
If the Tigers are to make history with a trip to Fort Dodge, they will have done so at the expense of the defending Class 1A state champion, Newell-Fonda.
The 1A No. 2 Mustangs (34-4) reached the regional finals with a tough win of their own in a 1-0 victory over GTRA. Dethroning the champions won't be easy for the Tigers.
"They've been a juggernaut for a long time," Kolpin said. "Offensively, they are what we try to be. They constantly put pressure on defenses. They're super aggressive and love to go to the short game. They also sprinkle in a lot of good bats, too."
Newell-Fonda relies heavily on sophomore pitcher Kierra Jungers, who has a 1.67 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 159 innings.
"They play incredible defense," Kolpin said. "We have to execute offensively better than we have been, keep it tight and execute in high-pressure situations."
Check out the full interview with Coach Kolpin below.