(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine softball team has seen plenty of ups and downs in the shortened softball season. They are hoping they can finish the regular season on an up, and parlay it into a successful postseason.
"It's been kind of a rollercoaster," Coach Greg Kolpin said. "We kind of expected it. We've kind of struggled to find the right combination defensively. We also enhanced our non-conference schedule. I think that's factored into our rollercoaster ride, but it's starting to pay off."
The Tigers currently sit at 6-7 with victories over CAM, Whiting, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley. Their seven losses have come to West Monona, Treynor, West Harrison, Lawton-Bronson (twice), Westwood and Exira-EHK.
Kolpin feels their most recent defeat -- an 11-inning 6-3 loss to Exira-EHK on Friday -- is one they can learn from after going toe-to-toe with the Rolling Valley Conference champions.
"We made some huge plays on defense that I think can spring us in future games," Kolpin said. "We were able to battle back. Had multiple opportunities to win the game. We did a lot of positive things we can build on going into regionals."
When things have been going well, Kolpin attributes it to his defense. The struggles? Those have come from in large part due to a shaky inning or two.
"When we struggle, we just have a couple of bad innings that snowballs into three, four or five balls," Kolpin said. "If we can put together seven innings, we are tough to beat."
The Tigers have just one senior -- Alex Niedermyer.
Niedermyer is currently leading the way for Woodbine by hitting .419 with a .500 on-base and seven RBI.
"She's been very impressive this year," Kolpin said. "She's done way more than I thought she was going to. Probably the best bat on the team. She's been our rock in the batting order."
Junior Grace Moores is currently hitting .481/.516/.593 with eight RBI while Alexa Steinkuhler, Amanda Foster, Nicole Hoefer, Jordan Butrick, Shannon Hopkins and Katlyn Snyder have also been key for the Woodbine offense.
The pitching efforts have been spearheaded by freshman Sierra Lantz, who currently holds a 5-5 record with a 5.59 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings of duty.
"She put in a ton of work in the offseason," Kolpin said. "I was very pleased with her progress. Being able to spot her fastball and mix in junk pitches has made her more formidable."
The Tigers close the season with contests against Westwood, Missouri Valley and East Mills before the postseason next Monday against Riverside.
"We're hoping to build some positive momentum next week," Kolpin said.
The complete interview with Coach Kolpin can be heard below.