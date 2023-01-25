(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior Cameron Cline will play for another Woodbine native at Buena Vista.
Cline, who finished out his career with 1,100 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns this past fall, recently chose the Beavers over Briar Cliff and will play for Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson.
“It was a really hard decision for me,” Cline said. “I took a ton of visits and checked out a lot of places. Both (Buena Vista and Briar Cliff) had really great football programs and academics. It came all the way down to the last wire.”
When it came down to it, Cline says his decision ultimately came to academics.
“They have a certified athletic training program (at Buena Vista),” he said. “That’s what did it for me.”
Cline earned the KMA Sports Top Receiver in the Rolling Valley Conference award in his senior season and hopes to continue to have that same kind of impact with Buena Vista.
“The coaches said they really like how I can drop down on a route and the speed and after-catch ability,” Cline said. “I feel (Buena Vista) is a place I can make the most impact.”
With this college decision finalized, Cline looked back on his time at Woodbine and recalled all of the great coaching and leadership he received along the way.
“I had pretty much the same guys around me my whole high school career for football,” he said. “One person who really helped me through a lot was Coach (Ryan) Coenen. He taught me a lot of the things I know. And we got a new strength and conditioning coach (Miranda Ross). She has done so much for me in the weight room and with recruiting.”
Listen to much more with Cline in the full audio interview below.