(Woodbine) -- Woodbine proved too much for Stanton in a battle of two of KMAland’s winningest girls teams on Friday night.
The Tigers moved to 22-2 and dropped Stanton to 22-3, advancing with a 61-45 1A regional semifinal win over the Viqueens.
“I just had an absolute blast out there, watching the girls go out and compete,” Woodbine head coach Ryan Coenen said. “They had a rough practice two nights ago, but we said, ‘Let’s just worry about being us.’”
That proved to be the difference, as the Tigers used their fast-paced style to keep Stanton off-balance throughout the night.
“We knew that if we played our game, we would have a good shot at beating them,” sophomore Charlie Pryor said. “We knew we would get more possessions, and we knew they didn’t like to play as fast (as us). We knew that if we got in transition we could win the game.”
Pryor scored a game-high 20 points for the Tigers while Nicole Hoefer hit for 14 and Addison Erickson scored 10 in the win. Woodbine’s superior outside shooting showed early and often, as they made eight 3-pointers compared with Stanton’s one.
“I challenge the girls to miss five in a row,” Coenen said. “Just keep shooting. Sooner or later, they’re going to go in. You fall back to your mean, and our mean can be some pretty decent basketball.”
Stanton actually led 12-11 following the opening period of play, but Woodbine ran off 11 consecutive points in what would turn out to be a 19-6 second period.
“(Erickson) hit that first one, and she usually gets going,” Pryor said. “That’s really good for us. That opens me up, that opens (Nicole Sherer) up and that opens everyone up.”
Danyelle Steinkuehler pitched in nine points off the bench, and Amanda Newton tallied six points and five rebounds for the Tigers, which will play 21-1 Westwood in a regional final on Wednesday in Denison. The two played at Westwood 10 days ago in a 66-57 win for the Rebels.
“I’m really excited it’s a neutral site,” Coach Coenen said. “I know our fans (will be great). We lost in 1998 in Denison in a substate final for the girls, and we’re looking forward to getting back there and seeing if we can right the ship.”
Stanton’s Marleigh Johnson flirted with a triple-double on the night, scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists while Leah Sandin, Brooklyn Silva and Hannah Olson all scored eight points. Jenna Stephens added six points and four rebounds for the Viqueens. Johnson, Silva and Stephens played in the Stanton jersey for the final time while Abby Burke is another senior that has been out with a knee injury. The senior class claimed 87 wins over the past four years.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Coenen and Pryor below.