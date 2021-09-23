(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine volleyball team recently turned a rocky 5-8 start into a respectable 12-9 showing.
The Tigers' seven-match win streak ended on Tuesday in their fourth meeting with Boyer Valley, but Coach Elizabeth Peterson says her team made massive strides during the stretch.
"We are feeling good," Peterson said. "We didn't have the outcome we wanted (against Boyer Valley), but we can't negate that we just had a seven-game win streak. That is huge for this team. We are really young, and there's a lot of season left."
Peterson attributes her team's recent success to its continued growth and improved communication.
"We are coming together as a team," she said. "I'm starting to see the girls believe in themselves, and that's huge. Volleyball is such a mental game. Playing together is what has pushed us over the edge."
The Tigers have only two seniors -- Whitney Kuhlman and Savannah Marshall. Coach Peterson says the duo have shined in leadership roles.
"Both of my seniors have different leadership types," she said. "One leads by example, and one is very positive and encouraging. It's been great. Hopefully, they continue to do that."
Kuhlman also leads Woodbine in kills with 151 in 56 sets. Junior Addison Erickson ranks second in kills (70) and assists (155) while Charlie Pryor, Danyelle Steinkuhler and Nicole Hoefer have been trusty hitters, and Addison Murdock leads the team in assists with 173.
"It's been fun," Peterson said. "Seeing how we started until now, there has been so much growth. I'm really looking forward to seeing how much more they progress."
Peterson hopes her team continues to progress.
"I think we need to eliminate some of the silly mistakes," Peterson said. "It's bound to happen, but learning from them is key for us."
The Tigers' remaining regular-season slate consists of matches with Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Harrison, Paton-Churdan, Exira-EHK, Fremont-Mills and the Rolling Valley Conference Tournament.
"We will focus on the positives, but there's a lot of season left," Peterson said. "I'd like them to play consistently. Sometimes it can be a rollercoaster. If we can keep our heads up and continue forward, I think there are good things to come from this team."
Woodbine returns to action on Thursday at home against Coon Rapids-Bayard. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Peterson.