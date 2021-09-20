(Woodbine) -- Woodbine standout Cory Bantam is set to take his baseball talents to the next level with Des Moines Area Community College.
“The coaches showed up to a game, and I talked to them a couple times,” Bantam told KMA Sports. “I stayed in touch for a while. I went to a few other colleges before deciding on DMACC.”
Bantam, who is currently quarterback for the Tigers football team while also playing some fall ball, had another fine high school season this past summer. The senior right-hander threw 45 2/3 innings, struck out 80 and walked just 11 while pitching to a 2.30 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.
“The facilities (at DMACC) are super close together and always open,” Bantam said. “I like the coaches, and my brothers go to Iowa State and are super close (to DMACC).”
Bantam had a fine season at the plate this past summer, too, finishing with a .453 batting average, a .553 on-base percentage and a .719 slugging percentage with 11 doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI. He says there’s a chance he could be a two-way player at the next level for the Bears, but he’s focused on continuing to improve his pitching repertoire.
“I like to think that I would kind of explode,” Bantam said. “I only play baseball so much during the year and playing it year round would really help me.”
Former KMAlanders Cy Patterson (St. Albert) and Cade Van Ness (Glenwood) are current members of the DMACC roster for this spring. The Bears were 23-38 this past season. Listen to much more with Bantam in Monday’s interview on UFR below.