(Woodbine) -- Two years ago, Woodbine’s Layne Pryor garnered “The Beast” nickname from KMA Sports. Pryor went straight from winning a discus state championship to running a pair of relay sprints, and that’s the kind of thing a beast does.
Today, we are calling him something else for the first time: The 2021 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year. Pryor’s elite football, basketball and track and field seasons land a Rolling Valley Conference athlete the award for the first time in the nine years the award has been handed out.
Pryor, now a freshman at Northern Iowa, kicked the year off with a move from a wide receiver/tight end position straight into the backfield to better take advantage of the Tigers personnel.
“It came down to that was the best thing for the team,” Pryor said. “(Potential receiving records) are just minor to what the team has to offer. If playing me at running back is the best for the team then that’s 100% of the time what I want to do.”
It worked out well for Pryor and the 6-2 Tigers, as he rushed for 1,191 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. He also had 33 receptions for 624 yards and nine touchdowns to finish his career with the second-most receiving yards in the state’s 8-Player history. Additionally, Pryor had another huge defensive season with 97.0 tackles, including 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks to earn his district Defensive Player of the Year award from the coaches and KMA Sports.
While the numbers were elite again, Pryor also took on a role as a leader with the 2020 version of the Tigers.
“It was way different,” Pryor said. “I remember our first football practice without my brother (Wyatt) was a little strange, but it was just a really fun year. Being the senior and working with all the younger guys. I really never had the leadership role like my brother did, so it was kind of fun having that role to have the younger guys look up to you. It was a great experience.”
From football, Pryor went on to basketball season, where he made a chase at Jack Tiarks’ hallowed unofficial KMAland record for dunks in a season. Pryor had 39 dunks on the year while averaging 19.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
“That’s always how I wanted to play the game of basketball,” Pryor said. “To be an above-the-rim player. My senior year, I was really able to take charge of that and do it. I thought I could do it my junior year, but I didn’t really get to have a season because I had shoulder surgery, so it was great to really get after it and do that.”
Finally, he went into his senior of track with a few specific goals. He wanted to win the Drake Relays and state discus championships, he wanted to go undefeated in the event and he wanted to beat his cousin’s family-wide record.
“It was wonderful,” he said. “I didn’t get as many goals as I wanted to hit on the running side of things, but that’s just how it goes as a thrower. I didn’t want to lose a single meet in discus, and I was able to accomplish that.”
Pryor won the Drake Relays, claimed a second state title and even finished as a runner-up in shot put. While he fell short of breaking his cousin’s record, it’s hard to fault him for anything following his season of dominance.
The Woodbine star is the first Rolling Valley Conference athlete to win the KMAland Male Athlete of the Year and just the third from a 1A school. Listen to the full interview with Pryor from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Justin McCunn, Red Oak
2019: Chase Mullenix, Atlantic
2018: Nick Foss, Harlan
2017: Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills
2016: Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013: Ricky Williams, Riverside