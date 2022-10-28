(Fort Dodge) -- Two state championships, a banner day for the 1A boys, eight total medalists and a deck walk for the Woodbine boys highlighted a busy day one at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Friday.
CLASS 1A BOYS
KMAland’s biggest story of the day came from the 1A boys race with two state championships, a 1-2 finish, three in the top four, four in the top eight and a Woodbine team third-place finish.
Speaking of Woodbine, junior Landon Bendgen ran to a 15:58.11 and a state championship to lead a strong contingent of KMAland runners.
“I still can’t believe it,” Bendgen told KMA Sports. “It feels great. That last mile, I really turned it up to put some distance on the pack, and it felt great coming down that home stretch.”
Bendgen jumped to the top of the 1A rankings heading into the race and told KMA Sports in a previous interview it was his aim to win the school’s first individual cross country title.
“I felt really good,” he added. “I felt relaxed and like I was in control of the race. I knew my abilities and that I had it in me. The team, too, performed really well.”
The Tigers were the only KMAland team on the day to walk the deck with a top-three finish. They scored 132 points, finishing just six points behind second-place ACGC. Iowa City Regina won the title with 102.
Gunner Wagner ran 36th, Lane Vennink was 44th, Thomas Tremel came in 63rd and Adam Barry took 92nd to round out the scoring. Xander Johnson (126th) and Trey Burgermeyer (137th) also made up the rest of the third-place team. With displacement scoring, Woodbine’s runners went 1-20-24-33-54 for the 132 points.
“It’s exciting,” Coach James Smith told KMA Sports. “It was fun to watch. It was fun to see them come out and compete today. The boys was exciting. We told them it would come down to four teams for those three trophies, and they did what they needed to do. Landon just ran away from it, and it was real fun to watch him.”
Bendgen was hardly alone in bringing a medal back to KMAland. IKM-Manning senior Caden Keller was second with a time of 16:13.07, Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley ran fourth in 16:21.63 and St. Albert’s Colin Lillie rounded out his career in eighth with a time of 16:35.10.
“It’s a great environment,” Keller said. “I went out and ran my hardest and did the best that I could. It’s an honor (to medal). I’m so blessed to have the IKM-Manning support.”
Both Heffernan and Lillie expressed their desire to go out and win the race.
“The goal was to stick behind and with about a mile left start kicking it in,” Heffernan said. “I wanted to win it, but it didn’t go like that.”
“I went out trying to win it, obviously,” Lillie added. “I didn’t get that accomplished, but it was a fun race and a fun career. I fell off the pack about a mile to go, but it was a fun race.”
Also in the boy’s 1A race, Bedford freshman Eli Johnson was a winner in the wheelchair event. Johnson’s winning time was a new personal-best 23:41.08.
“The chair felt good,” Johnson said. “I PR’ed so that felt pretty good. (Cross country) is really important to me. I wanted to do cross country because my brother did it. That’s what got me started.”
IKM-Manning finished fifth with 181 team points while St. Albert had 198 in seventh.
Other Class 1A KMAland runners:
24. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley (17:09.91)
30. Daniel Schoening, Ankeny Christian (17:19.26)
35. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (17:28.15)
37. Owen Wise, St. Albert (17:31.31)
39. Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning (17:33.59)
44. Lane Vennink, Woodbine (17:36.81)
52. Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren (17:43.87)
58. Mason McCready, Riverside (17:49.60)
62. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning (17:55.41)
65. Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert (17:57.37)
68. Tyson McDole, Lamoni (18:00.36)
84. Jacob Driskill, East Union (18:14.88)
90. Sean McGee, Tri-Center (18:22.59)
91. Nathan Johnson, IKM-Manning (18:23.21)
98. Gavin Andersen, Heartland Christian (18:30.59)
101. Adam Denny, St. Albert (18:33.97)
114. Kasche Huehn, IKM-Manning (18:58.55)
117. Abe Polzien, IKM-Manning (19:01.12)
118. Gabriel Barajas, St. Albert (19:04.42)
121. Camden Morris, IKM-Manning (19:09.98)
130. Joe Hughes, St. Albert (19:28.39)
138. Brady Smith, St. Albert (19:58.87)
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Woodbine’s fantastic day actually started earlier in the morning when Addison Murdock grabbed the only KMAland medal of the 1A girls race.
The junior standout raced to a time of 19:46.42 and finished 14th to lead area runners.
“I’m very, very happy,” Murdock told KMA Sports. “This has always been a goal of mine. I wasn’t really expecting this coming into today, but I had the mindset. I’m really proud of how I did today.”
Logan-Magnolia narrowly missed another spot on the deck, scoring 151 points to tie for third with Sibley-Ocheyedan. However, the Panthers lost the sixth-runner tiebreak. Earlham had 101 points and South Winneshiek finished with 116 to finish as the top two teams in the field.
Sophomore Madison Sporrer was another narrow miss for Logan-Magnolia, as she placed one spot out of the medals with a time of 19:50.84 in 16th. The 15th-place position was just over one second faster.
Twin Cedars senior Rylee Dunkin ran 20th (20:02.57), Audubon sophomore Stefi Beisswenger came in 23rd (20:11.12) and Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Karson Oberender (20:22.22) was 27th.
IKM-Manning had 254 points in 11th place, and Woodbine scored 260 in 12th. Other Class 1A girls KMAland runners:
37. Carly Henderson, Riverside (20:41.24)
38. Allyson Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia (20:41.40)
47. Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia (20:53.72)
50. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine (21:00.86)
60. Bailey Richardson, Riverside (21:17.83)
67. Mya Moss, Logna-Magnolia (21:27.06)
68. Reese Duncan, St. Albert (21:27.25)
69. Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning (21:29.10)
70. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (21:29.10)
73. Reagan Garrison, IKM-Manning (21:31.20)
78. Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills (21:35.92)
83. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning (21:43.87)
95. Kaleigh Harvey, Southeast Warren (22:04.00)
98. Addyson Schreck, Central Decatur (22:06.91)
99. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning (22:07.19)
100. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia (22:09.34)
102. Lauren Irlbeck, IKM-Manning (22:18.03)
114. Jada Cohn, Logan-Magnolia (22:48.51)
131. Reagan Cogdill, Woodbine (24:08.21)
137. Kaitlynn Spoelstra, IKM-Manning (24:20.06)
138. Kylie Neligh, Woodbine (24:23.98)
141. Cora Killpack, Logan-Magnolia (24:43.67)
145. Bailey Steppuhn, Woodbine (25:01.14)
149. Maddie Snyder, IKM-Manning (26:13.96)
CLASS 2A
A pair of Clarinda runners picked up state medals in Fort Dodge on Friday afternoon in Class 2A.
Mayson Hartley finished out her cross country career with a third career medal, bettering her place for the third consecutive year. Hartley placed 13th as a sophomore, 11th as a junior and then took sixth to close out a prolific running career.
“I just wanted to come out and run my race today,” Hartley said. “I wish I had finished a little faster, but that’s OK. It’s a sore subject right now with it being my last high school cross country race, but I feel pretty good about it.”
Clarinda sophomore Raenna Henke also ran well in 21st with a time of 20:17.40 while Maya Hunter took 83rd in 21:30.17. Amelia Hesse was 111th in 23:01.34, and Richly Muff took 122nd in 23:46.34. With displacement scoring, Clarinda finished in 11th with 243 points. Shenandoah district champion Van Meter was the champ with 111.
Other girls Class 2A runners from KMAland:
37. Alyssa Kulesa, Treynor (20:44.02)
45. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah (20:56.32)
78. Lilly Irwin, Underwood (21:22.41)
126. Taylor Rasmussen, Clarinda (24:05.88)
130. Addison Moore, Clarinda (24:22.96)
In the Class 2A boys race, junior Treyton Schaapherder met his goal of finishing with a state medal. Schaapherder ran a personal-best time of 16:41.92 to place ninth. Unfortunately, KMA Sports’ audio equipment experienced difficulties and an interview with Schaapherder was not captured.
In addition to Schaapherder, sophomore Kyle Wagoner had a strong run of 16:58.43 to take 17th. Alex Lihs was 89th in 18:24.94, Rylan Henke took 117th in 19:01.50 and Grant Barr had a time of 19:19.66 in 124th to round out the Cardinals scoring. Clarinda had 274 points in 12th place. Des Moines Christian, another Shenandoah district champion, won the team title.
Other KMAland Class 2A boys runners:
83. Mason Yochum, Treynor (18:17.68)
130. Forrest Eberly, Clarinda (20:23.34)
131. Jonah Norton, Clarinda (20:39.58)
You can find the complete results from the 1A and 2A races linked here. View video interviews with all of the KMAland medalists below.