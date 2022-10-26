(Woodbine) -- Woodbine's Landon Bendgen is aiming high at Friday's State Cross Country Meet.
The talented runner has earned the right to set big goals after an impressive showing at last week's state qualifier in Corning.
"That was a tough course," Bendgen said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I feel like I went out pretty hard and kept a relatively even pace. That last mile was really tough, but I did a good job of conserving my energy throughout the race."
Bendgen claimed the victory after another fun battle with St. Albert standout Colin Lillie.
"I've been lucky to have good competition," Bendgen said. "It's helped me reach my goals. I've had good performances with those guys pushing me. It puts me in pretty good shape to win a title."
This trip to Fort Dodge marks Bendgen's third consecutive. He finished 42nd last year and 53rd in his freshman campaign.
"The last couple of times, I haven't been in that good of shape," he said. "This year is a breakout for me. I'll be smarter. I have to get out hot and get in front of the pack. I can't get boxed in. I think the past two years have been good for me because I have that experience."
Bendgen says preparation is key for Friday's race.
"I'm eating good food, getting good sleep and staying hydrated," he said. "Early this week, I did a few workouts. On Thursday and Friday, I'll go easy and get my legs feeling good."
Bendgen enters the race ranked No. 4 in Class 1A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches, but he's aiming for the top spot.
"I'll make sure I'm not using my energy in the wrong places," he said. "I'll run a smart race, and I feel I'm strong in every area. I should be in a good spot."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from the Class 1A and 2A action Friday. Click below to hear more with Bendgen.