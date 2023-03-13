(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic is set for Sunday at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs.
Through the week, KMA Sports will be announcing many of the details involved. Today, we are excited to announce this year's KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Ryan Coenen of Woodbine will match up with Shelby Graves of Thomas Jefferson as coaches of the girls game.
The girls game is slated to begin at 1:00 with a 3-point contest and the boys game to follow.
Listen on AM 960, watch at kmaland.com or come out on Sunday for $5 with all proceeds going to area charities.