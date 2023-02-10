(Woodbine) -- Woodbine’s emerging star Addison Erickson is all set to continue her basketball career at the next level with Hastings.
Erickson, who says her breakout year in her junior season played a big role in pursuing hoops at the next level, recently signed with the Great Plains Athletic Conference school in Nebraska.
“I wanted to get started in the recruiting process this past summer, and I started talking to a lot of colleges,” Erickson said. “It kind of bloomed from there. I visited a few schools in the GPAC, and Hastings was really a stand out.”
The Woodbine guard is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals in her senior season for the state-ranked Tigers.
“It was a really good feel (at Hastings),” Erickson added. “I just love the campus. The coaching staff was amazing. Just the way the coaches made me feel and talked to me, it really made me want to be there.”
Erickson says she also took visits to fellow GPAC schools Concordia, Mount Marty and Briar Cliff before eventually deciding to become a Bronco.
“It’s just really special (to play at the next level),” Erickson admitted. “We’re a big basketball family. My dad has always pushed me and always been here for me. It’s just really special. My parents have really pushed me and spent all this time taking me to all these events. And my coaches and teammates throughout the years (have really helped me).”
