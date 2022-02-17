(Woodbine) -- Woodbine’s Paul Freund came on in his final two seasons with the Tigers, and now he hopes to make an impact at the next level with Simpson.
Near the end of Freund’s freshman season, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out through his sophomore year.
“Coming back in my junior year, I started on everything,” he said. “That was pretty cool from going to not playing at all to being on everything and kind of being a good player on the team. It was big for me.”
That taste is what got Freund started on the journey of playing football at the next level.
“We had a great season that year,” he said. “I decided then that I wanted to keep playing this game. I talked to my coach about it, and I asked him how he could help me take it to the next level.”
Along with being a dynamic athlete and producing on the football field, Freund possesses a trait any college coach is looking for – size. The 6-foot-4 standout posted 49 receptions for 782 yards and nine touchdowns in his senior season.
“I had some coaches come down to the school, and we would talk,” Freund said. “Once I talked to Simpson, I really liked them. I loved their coaching staff and everything. They’re all really nice, and they definitely became my favorite school.”
Freund says he felt the love from the Simpson coaching staff throughout the recruiting process.
“They definitely put me first,” he noted. “I don’t think I’m going to just fall through the cracks there. I want to play pretty early on, and I want to work for that. They’ll have the tools for me to do that.”
You can hear much more from Freund from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.