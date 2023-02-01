(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior standout Sierra Lantz will continue to play softball at the next level with Graceland.
Lantz joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Wednesday to talk about her decision to play for the Lamoni program.
“I’ve had a lot of friends that attended Graceland in the past, and I’ve been in touch with their softball coach since my sophomore year,” Lantz said. “I went down for a visit and had a conversation. He explained how it kind of worked, and it just kind of made me realize that I like the community.”
Lantz has been a strong two-way standout for Woodbine over the last several years, finishing her junior summer with a .314/.378/.384 batting line and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings in the circle.
“I enjoy this sport so much,” Lantz added. “I knew I didn’t want to give it up after my senior year. I want to continue to play and enjoy it more.”
An additional plus for Lantz is that Graceland coach Todd Verwers plans to give her an opportunity to be a two-player for the Yellowjackets.
“I talked to him a lot, and he said that I’ll probably do some pitching and hitting both,” Lantz said.
Finally, Lantz took some time to reflect on her life in softball, which began for her at a very young age.
“My parents drove me to a lot of pitching lessons in Omaha,” she said. “(Pitching coach Lindsey Robertson) taught me a lot and helped me so much over the years in pitching. Coach (Greg) Kolpin, Bailey Anderson, Coach (Miranda) Ross and Daryn (Nowlin), who actually played softball for Graceland, and my teammates have all been a great factor.”
Listen to much more with Lantz in the audio file below.