(Woodbine) -- Few athletes in KMAland have been as busy or as productive as Woodbine's Addison Murdock this fall.
When Murdock isn't shining on the cross country course, she's setting up the Tigers' offense in volleyball.
"It's been good so far," Murdock said about her junior season. "My schedule is busy, but I make it work. I run in the morning and practice with the volleyball team after school."
Murdock got the itch to run cross country after her freshman track season.
"I really bought into running," she said. "Ever since then, I've loved the sport so much. I'm so glad I decided to go out for cross country last year."
She had a successful last week with an individual title at her home meet on Monday and won the Rolling Valley Conference Meet on Thursday.
"I'm still learning about cross country as the meets go on," Murdock said. "I'm working on running smart races and picking off girls I want to beat. I still have goals I want to meet by the end of the year."
Hours after her RVC title, Murdock hit the volleyball court for an impressive 10 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs in Woodbine's five-set win over Exira-EHK.
"I felt really good and loose," Murdock said. "It was a great game, but I was exhausted Thursday night."
Murdock leads the Tigers in assists with 248 and ranks second in digs with 186. The Tigers are currently 11-15.
"We haven't had the season we wanted, but we're having fun and playing as a team," Murdock said.
As the fall season concludes, Murdock readies for a busy postseason. The volleyball team begins postseason action on Monday against Boyer Valley, and her Class 1A state qualifying cross country meet is Thursday.
"Monday, we need to come out with a win," she said. "Thursday, I'm looking to qualify for state. That would be great."
