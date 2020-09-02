(Woodbine) -- Woodbine’s Layne Pryor figured he would play it slow in the recruiting process. But sometimes you just know.
Pryor officially ended his recruiting process earlier this week, committing to the University of South Dakota over other offers from Northern Iowa and several Division II programs.
“I went up and just kind of looked at their campus and everything,” Pryor told KMA Sports. “I really like the connection I have with their coaching staff. Everything fit the bill for me.”
Pryor, who has been one of the best two-way 8-man players in the state over the last several years, says USD likes him as an outside rush linebacker at the next level.
“I really liked the way they explained it to me and how it fits (me),” Pryor said. “I like the college itself. They have an amazing business program. The football program is going in the up direction, and I just really want to be a part of a team like that.”
As an 8-man player, there generally isn’t a lot of Division I athlete for those at that level. However, Pryor – who goes 6-foot-4, 230 pounds – believes his hard work helped him avoid any kind of stigma.
“People will tell you that you’re from Woodbine and play 8-man, and you’re not going to play at the next level,” he said. “It’s pushed me my entire life to show kids that they can do it. It gives me a lot of pride that you can do anything, no matter where you’re from.”
Woodbine and Pryor will continue their season this Friday when they take on Boyer Valley. Check out our preview story linked here.
