(KMAland) -- Officials from 8-Man District 8 have released to their end of the season awards, which is highlighted by Woodbine's Layne Pryor being named Player of the Year.
Audubon's Gavin Smith was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year while Ar-We-Va's Will Ragaller was named Defensive Player of the year.
Coon Rapids-Bayard paced district teams with four first-team selections -- Kale Pevestorf, Josh Ramirez, Aaron McAlister and Gabe Obert. Smith was one of three nods from Audubon, along with Ethan Klcoke and Joey Schram.
Pryor was joined on the first team by teammates Dylan Hoefer and Cory Bantam.
West Harrison's Sage Evans and Grant Gilgen, Boyer Valley's Michael Heffernan and Gavin Reineke, Glidden-Ralston's Brigham Daniel and Exira-EHK's Trey Petersen were also first-team choices.
Second team selections include Coon Rapids-Bayard's Tanner Oswald and Chance Andersen, Audubon's Joel Klocke and Alex Foran, Woodbine's Caleb Wakehouse and Kail Smith, Ar-We-Va's Damon Ehlers and Cody VonGlan, West Harrison's Walker Rife and Brecken Pavlik, as well as Boyer Valley's Jaidan TenEyck and Jesse Soma, Glidden-Ralston's Tyler Brant and Caden Smith, and Exira-EHK's Tyler Petersen and Wyatt Fahn.
The complete awards can be viewed below.