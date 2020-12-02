(Woodbine) -- Woodbine senior Layne Pryor liked the idea of playing tight end at the next level, and Northern Iowa offered that opportunity.
The Tigers standout recently switched his college decision from South Dakota to the in-state school.
“It kind of happened all of a sudden,” he told KMA Sports. “I talked to Coach (Mark) Farley after our first couple weeks, and he put a bug in my ear about playing tight end for him.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Pryor has plenty of experience catching passes, finishing as one of the most prolific receivers in Iowa 8-Player history. He ranks second all-time in receptions (211), yards (3,512) and touchdowns (52).
“I like the offensive side of the ball,” Pryor admits. “I thought it was best for me to play tight end and for that program.”
The difficulty of backing off of his commitment from USD to choose UNI was not lost on him.
“That was the hardest part of it all,” he said. “I really liked USD and those guys. They’re a great team. It was super hard to do it, but I had to do what was best for me.”
Originally, Northern Iowa recruited Pryor as a middle linebacker. However, Coach Farley took it upon himself to evaluate him at tight end.
“Coach Farley called me right after, and he told me, ‘You’re a tight end,’” Pryor said. “That’s how it all started.”
The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 16th. Listen to much more with Pryor linked below.