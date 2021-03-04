(KMAland) -- Woodbine’s Layne Pryor and West Harrison’s Sage Evans have been picked as unanimous first team All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball.
Boyer Valley’s Gavin Reineke, CAM’s Connor McKee and Colby Rich, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gabe Obert, West Harrison’s Koleson Evans and Zach Schimmer of Ar-We-Va were also chosen to the first team.
Second team members include Mason King from West Harrison, Dylan Hoefer of Woodbine, Jaiden TenEyck of Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK’s Tyler Peterson and Easton Nelson, Coon Rapids-Bayard’’s Tanner Oswald, Ar-We-Va’s Will Ragaller and Brigham Daniel of Glidden-Ralston.