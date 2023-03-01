(Des Moines) -- Woodbine had their most successful five-player season in school history come to a finish on Wednesday evening against one of the state’s most successful and consistent programs.
Newell-Fonda used a 25-7 second period to take an 81-60 win over the Tigers (23-3), which appeared at state for the first time since 1974.
“I don’t think the girls, at any point, let the moment get too big,” Woodbine head coach Ryan Coenen said. “I think (Newell-Fonda) is just really, really good. They do what we try to do, but they do it better and with more confidence because they’ve done it before.”
“They kind of bring more pressure than what we do,” sophomore Charlie Pryor said. “They go deeper on the bench, and even their starters have more experience. They’ve been here before, and their shots were falling.”
Following a back-and-forth first period, Newell-Fonda’s distinctive fast-paced style started to wear on Woodbine in the next eight minutes. The Mustangs (23-2) shot 10 for 15 from the field in the second quarter, sinking 5-of-9 3-point attempts. Meanwhile, Woodbine struggled to score in shooting just 2-of-13 from the field.
“I think what happened more than anything was that we got sped up,” Coenen said. “I don’t know if it was a conditioning deal, but what never ended up happening was scoring on their press. We would break it, but we didn’t go score. If you don’t score on it then you don’t break their confidence. If we don’t break their confidence then they’re just going to keep doing their thing.”
While the Tigers did find their struggles offensively in the second period, the rest of the game was almost normal Woodbine basketball. In all, they hit a Class 1A single-game record 12 3-pointers, getting five from Nicole Hoefer, who finished with a team-best 19 points.
“I just kind of put myself in the mindset that it was the same as every other game,” Hoefer said. “It’s obviously a bigger atmosphere, but I tried to tell myself I’m playing in a high school gym. It’s the same thing, and I just tried to play it like a normal game.”
Pryor splashed four 3s of her own and scored 17 points, and Addison Erickson had nine points on a trio of 3s. Amanda Newton didn’t make any 3-pointers, but she finished with 11 points. Much of the offensive success came behind the direction of Nicole Sherer, who finished with nine assists.
“It’s such a fantastic crew,” Coach Coenen added. “They were focused, and they were committed to each other and to winning. It’s not like other sports. You play on a 94-foot floor, and they have to get out there everyday in practice and get after it. I think they learned a whole bunch about themselves. It’s just an awesome group to work with, and the expectation is to make it a couple more games here next year.”
For Newell-Fonda, Mary Walker had 24 points, Kierra Jungers added 18 and McKenna Sievers pitched in 12 points with 10 assists and six rebounds. The Mustangs advance to play in a 1A semifinal on Friday afternoon.
As for Woodbine, Sherer, Erickson and Kortney O’Day suited for the final time, but their legacy will remain for many years. The Tigers made their first 5-on-5 state tournament appearance and hope to make more — in basketball and otherwise — in the future.
“I think it just makes us want to come back,” Newton said. “Year after year, keep coming back. Regular season and in the postseason, we want to come back and attack this court again.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Coenen, Pryor, Hoefer and Newton below.