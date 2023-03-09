(Woodbine) -- The 2022-23 basketball season will live in lore in the town of Woodbine for years to come.
This year was a long-awaited dream year for the girls basketball program. The Tigers won their first conference title in almost 40 years and captured the first 5-on-5 State Basketball Tournament qualification in 49 years.
The memorable season put together by the Tigers is why their head coach, Ryan Coenen, is the 2023 KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
"It was an awesome set of gals I got to work with," Coach Coenen said. "I couldn't be more proud of the effort and their ability to make it to things we hadn't been able to do. It had been a long time coming."
The Tigers posted a 23-3 record, dethroned perennial power Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton from atop the Rolling Valley Conference and made the program's first trip to state since 1974.
"The joy and pride it brought our community was special," Coenen said. "It was a really cool experience."
This year's campaign came on the heels of a 20-4 season a year ago. Two years ago, the Tigers were 11-12. And the program is only six years removed from a two-year stretch where they went 6-36. Given their recent progression, it's no surprise the Tigers had lofty expectations entering the season.
"The girls' number one goal was to qualify for state," Coenen said. "We knew if we won the conference, we'd probably qualify for state."
Coenen points to their regular-season bouts with Cherokee, East Mills, CAM and Exira/EHK as measuring sticks for their season. The Tigers went 6-0 in those matchups. Coenen also feel his team's resilient comeback wins over MVAOCOU and Fremont-Mills were regular-season highlights.
"Our thought process was to get out of those six (games) with four or five wins," he said. "They did a great job. We played MVAOCOU and were down six with under to go, but we went on an 11-0 run to finish. I thought we showed some grit."
The season wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, though. The Tigers did suffer an upset loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard on January 20th. In hindsight, that loss might have fueled their postseason run.
"I thought it would be interesting to see how our girls responded," Coenen said. "When we walked into the locker room, I didn't have to say anything."
Seven consecutive regular-season wins followed, including the comeback win against Fremont-Mills. They ended the regular season with a matchup against Westwood, which they lost 66-57 on February 7th. Woodbine played that game fully aware they might see Westwood in a regional final. And they planned as such.
"We didn't show them what we really wanted to do because we knew we might play them in the regional final. We kept it close without double-teaming their 6-foot-1 girl. That's when we knew we had an ace up our sleeve."
Woodbine opened the postseason with a rout of Riverside and held off Corner Conference champion Stanton in a regional semifinal to set up a rematch with Westwood.
The Tigers double-teamed Westwood's 6-foot-1 star Ashlyn Davis the second time, holding her to only seven points on six shots. On the other end, sophomore Charlie Pryor exploded for 19 points in the 59-42 win, assuring Woodbine of its first trip to state in nearly a half-century.
The state tournament run ran into a buzzsaw in the first round as the Tigers fell to eventual state runner-up Newell-Fonda despite hitting a state-record 12 3-pointers.
"I don't think the moment got too big for us," Coenen said. "(Newell-Fonda) is just really talented. Our girls left (Des Moines) with a bitter taste, but not an angry taste."
Perhaps the most impressive part of Woodbine's memorable adventure to Des Moines is they did it despite being at a size disadvantage in just about every contest. None of Woodbine's starters stood taller than 5-foot-6 this season.
"As a coaching staff, we had to be OK losing a game because we were shooting jumpers," Coenen said. "It was nerve-wracking because we had to hope for average or great shooting nights, but we had really smart girls."
The Tigers lose two senior starters -- Nicole Sherer and Addison Erickson -- but the cupboard is far from bare. Leading scorer Charlie Pryor (15.2 PPG) and rebounder Amanda Newton (7.8 RPG) return next year, along with Addison Murdock, who figured to be a vital player in their lineup before a season-ending injury.
With the state tournament experience behind them and a successful system, Coenen hopes the Tigers can become a blueblood of Western Iowa small-class girls basketball, much like Newell-Fonda and Exira-EHK, whom the Tigers have modeled itself after.
"We're trying to hold the lantern in the RVC for a while," he said. "We know we have three returning starters and a talented freshmen class that wasn't required to shine this year. I feel like we have a great group coming along. And they know what good basketball looks like. They want to be champions. I'm looking forward to continuing working with these girls."
Coenen is the 11th different coach to claim this honor in as many years. He's also the second from Rolling Valley Conference, joining CAM's Joe Wollum, who won the honor in 2019.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coenen.
Previous KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Winners
2021-22: Jasmyn Ruth, Underwood
2020-21: Brian Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
2019-20: Derek Archer, Lewis Central
2018-19: Joe Wollum, CAM
2017-18: Devin Schoening, Thomas Jefferson
2016-17: Gail Hartigan, Treynor
2015-16: Thad Streit, Mount Ayr
2014-15: Rod Williams, Fremont-Mills
2013-14: Kenny Weed, Bedford
2012-13: Dan Martinez, Red Oak